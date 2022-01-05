CES 2022, Stellantis and Amazon announce multi-year agreements – Industry

Amazon and Stellantis today announced, to coincide with the opening of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, a series of global and multi-year deals that will transform the driving experience for millions of customers who use the cars and commercial vehicles of different brand of Stellantis.

The new agreement will facilitate the transition of the mobility sector towards a sustainable future made more efficient by the use of software.

By involving Amazon Devices, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Amazon Last Mile, Stellantis will have the opportunity to accelerate its transformation into a sustainable mobility technology company. The process will involve vehicle development stages, building connected experiences in the car, and training the next generation of automotive software engineers.

Together, the two companies will create products and services that will integrate with customers’ digital lives, adding value over time through periodic over-the-air (OTA) software updates. “The collaboration with Amazon – said Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis – is an integral part of the roadmap for the growth of our capabilities, based both on the development of internal skills and on collaborations with major technology leaders. This partnership will bring significant knowledge to a of our key platforms, STLA SmartCockpit. By leveraging artificial intelligence and cloud solutions, we will transform our vehicles into personalized living spaces and enhance the overall customer experience.

Our cars will become more engaging and sought after, valuable even when not driving. “This agreement combines two unique skills. On the one hand, Amazon’s leadership and innovation in areas such as digital experience, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and On the other hand, the engineering excellence of Stellantis and its portfolio of 14 iconic brands, in line with the strategy identified on the occasion of the Software Day in December 2021.

“Amazon in the last two decades – said Andy Jassy, ​​CEO of Amazon – has developed technologies, skills and a renewed culture of innovation with the aim of becoming a world leader in cloud computing, as well as in artificial intelligence and learning. We’ve leveraged our experience to improve the lives of customers around the world through products and services like Alexa, Kindle, and Fire TV. With AWS, we’ve also helped thousands of businesses transform and transform their industries.

We are thrilled to partner with Stellantis to innovate the automotive industry and reinvent the in-vehicle experience. “

Amazon and Stellantis will collaborate on several areas, such as software development for the STLA SmartCockpit platform (will be operational on millions of vehicles globally starting in 2024) which will integrate with customers’ digital lives to create a personalized and intuitive experience. on board the vehicles.

This will be achieved through AI-enhanced applications that will enhance entertainment, navigation, vehicle maintenance, Alexa-provided voice assistance, use of e-commerce platforms and payment services.

As part of a multi-year commitment, Stellantis is expected to use Amazon Web Services as the preferred cloud provider for vehicle platforms. Together, the two companies plan to build the next generation of cloud-enabled infrastructure for automotive manufacturing, including for STLA SmartCockpit. Stellantis plans to migrate its current brand and region data pipeline to the AWS Cloud, making use of AWS’s advanced capabilities for scalable and durable streaming of information in real time.

As part of the Software Academy – recently announced by Stellantis – for the updating and retraining of existing and new employees, a new global learning path, called Agile-Auto Software and Data Academy, will also be launched with AWS, which will focus on software , data and cloud technology. By 2024, Stellantis will train the AWS-related technology skills of more than 5,000 developers and engineers in order to accelerate its transformation into a data-driven enterprise in the cloud.

Finally, a separate agreement provides that Stellantis will supply Amazon as the first customer with thousands of units of the new Ram ProMaster battery electric commercial vehicle (BEV) which will be launched in 2023. With the contribution of Amazon, Stellantis has designed the model enriching it with unique features , aimed at deliveries of the last mile.