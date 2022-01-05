Tech

CES 2022, the maximum high-tech kermesse opens in Las Vegas – Specials

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
Despite the difficulties of the pandemic situation, to which numerous flight cancellations have been added due to storms over the United States, the 2022 edition of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas is about to open its doors to the two days dedicated to press events (3 and 4 January ) but with the novelty of a shortened calendar to 7 instead of 8 January as the closing day. “As the most influential technology event in the world – said Gary Shapiro, CEO of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) which organizes the event – CES holds firm its promise to be an appointment to show products and discuss ideas that will improve. our lives.
However, we have reduced the duration of the event to three days and we have put in place comprehensive health measures for the safety of all participants “.
The current prevention measures to access the CES require a vaccination certificate to which is added an Abbott BinaxNOW rapid test before the withdrawal of the badge which traditionally takes place in some large hotel complexes and at the airport. The organizing committee of the CTA also asked participants to still perform a quick test in the 24 hours prior to entry.
In the past few days, 47 exhibitors – equal to about 7% of the overall exhibition space – had communicated the flat rate to attend CES (including, in the automotive sector, BMW, Gm and Mercedes who transformed physical events into web streaming) but, as the organizers promptly communicated, the vacated spaces were assigned to about sixty companies that were on the waiting list.

