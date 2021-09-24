Cesano Maderno, 11th edition of Voices of History in the name of Dante • MBNews

Everything is ready for the 11th edition of Voices of History in the name of Dante to Cesano Maderno. From 6 to 26 October at Palazzo Arese Borromeo and at the Disarò Auditorium.

Promoted by the Municipality of Cesano Maderno, the Vita Salute San Raffaele University, the Palazzo Arese Borromeo European Cultural Center and the bookshop Un Mondo di Libri, the 2021 edition of the historical literary festival Voices of History has chosen Dante’s verses “L ‘love that moves the sun and the other stars ”to propose seven meetings with some of the greatest historians of Italy.

With the artistic direction of Eva Musci – who will also be the moderator of the meetings – e Antonio Zappa, on the 700th anniversary of the death of the poet considered the father of the Italian language, the exhibition offers a series of moments of knowledge and reflection on the great history that will be held in the Sala Aurora or in the Paolo and Davide Disarò Auditorium with free admission, with reservations required

The declaration of the artistic directors – “The love that moves the sun and the other stars”, with these words Dante closes the Divine Comedy, meaning that the meaning of the whole work of God, or for those who do not believe in the Universe, is the fact that love is the mechanism of the world and of all life. We wanted to choose this verse, because it is true that history is dotted with massacres, wars and genocides, of which we will speak extensively, but in all this man has loved above all, even if at a superficial glance it may not appear. If we think of the story of St. Francis, from soldier to holy friar, to that of the artists who have always created indelible works with their inner fire, or even if we reflect on how humanity has always regenerated itself, after having touched the most dark, then we are sure, love rules the world and with this festival we want to offer the public the magnifying glass to see it crossing the centuries. “

“As an Administration – explained the councilor for Culture Silvia Boldrini – we are proud that the tradition of Voices of History Festival resumes with renewed energy after the difficult pandemic period that we went through. The resumption of cultural initiatives represents the desire of the Administration and of the whole Cesano to return to life, ready to relaunch and get back into the game with confidence and vitality. For this I would like to thank all those who have collaborated in this event and, in particular, to the prominent personalities expected in Cesano ”.

The first evening at the Disarò Auditorium, on Wednesday 6 October at 9.00 pm, will be held by art critics Lauretta Colonnelli and Costantino D’Orazio who present their new books “Meridian stories, myths, legends and fairy tales to tell art “And” Lives of excellent artists “. The dean of the philosophy faculty, Professor Roberto Mordacci, will speak in the evening.

Saturday 9 October at 9 pm, double presentation with Ernesto Ferrero, “Napoleon in twenty words” and Vittorio Criscuolo “Ei fu. The death of Napoleon ”in the Sala Aurora.

Tuesday 12 October at 9 pm it will be the turn of Luciano Canfora presents with “The treasure of the Jews. Rome and Jerusalem ”at Auditorium Disarò.

Thursday 14 October at 9 pm, Gianni Oliva presents “The beautiful death. The men and women who chose the Italian Social Republic ”, with the participation of Gianluca Veneziani, at Sala Aurora.

Sunday 17 October at 9 pm, Chiara Frugoni presents “Medieval women. Sole, Indomite, Adventurous ”, at Sala Aurora.

The third week opens on Monday 25 October at 9 pm with Franco Cardini and Moni Ovadia who talk about “Demagogy and memory” at the Auditorium Disarò.

Concludes the review, Tuesday 26 October at 9 pm, Franco Cardini presenting “The adventure of a poor knight of Christ. Frate Francesco, Dante, Madonna Poverty ”with the participation of Massimo Cacciari, at the Disarò Auditorium.

All appointments will be in attendance and free admission. In compliance with the anti-contagion rules, the seats will be adequately spaced and it will be necessary to register before each event by sending an email to: [email protected] gmail.com – 340.9125934.

To participate, please note that the possession of the Green Pass is required.

