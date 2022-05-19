César Bono calls his sons “maintained”; they defend themselves and this they said

the health of actor of “Neighbors”, César Bono She has been really affected in recent months, as she has had to be in and out of the hospital at different times.

And it is that the actor had to undergo surgery, which caused him to be absent for a couple of months from his work, and has ensured that they have a real urgency to return to work.

With more than 50 years of artistic career, The comedian offered an interview a few days ago in which he stated that he had a real urgency to return to work.

Although many of his fans expected that it was about staying current and For “love of art”, César Bono stated that it was because his sons depend on him financially.

“I had four children, the women are married and supported by their husbands, but my male children are not married and depend financially on me and their mother also depends on me,” the actor declared for the Sun rises program.

Once his statements were made public, the attacks against the actor’s children did not wait, since users do not download them from “maintained”.

Both Leonardo and César Patricio Bono, They have shared that the large number of negative messages against them have left them very badly off, so one of them has already come out to defend himself.

César Bono’s son defends himself from those who call him ‘maintained’

Through their social networks, the 27 year old He has had to resort to his social networks to defend himself from the large number of attacks he has received after his father’s comments.

And it is that Leo has had to go out and clear his name of those who do not stop calling him maintained and of not seeking his father’s health, since they assure that he is already too old to support himself.

“I received hate messages, they should say ‘It’s good that César Bono wants to work and has just been saved from a life or death operation,’ but that doesn’t matter because they mention maintaining,” said César Bono’s son.

The young man has made it very clear that the comments that have been made against he and his brother have left them very badly off, so it’s hard to talk about it.

“Conversations with my dad are private and what is public is my work, I don’t like scandals or gossip, if you love César Bono, don’t throw dirt on your children.”

The young man has made a career as an actor and singer and shared that he will soon premiere a series through a streaming platform, in which he appears, and in June will be presented at the Milan Theater.

The actor’s children have had to go out and defend themselves. Photo: Twitter

