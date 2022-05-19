Entertainment

César Bono calls his sons “maintained”; they defend themselves and this they said

Photo of James James53 mins ago
0 35 2 minutes read

the health of actor of “Neighbors”, César Bono She has been really affected in recent months, as she has had to be in and out of the hospital at different times.

And it is that the actor had to undergo surgery, which caused him to be absent for a couple of months from his work, and has ensured that they have a real urgency to return to work.

Source link

Photo of James James53 mins ago
0 35 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Amber Heard denounces that “defamatory campaign” reduced her role in “Aquaman” to 10 minutes

9 mins ago

Dua Lipa joins the cast of Barbie with Margot Robbie

10 mins ago

Juan Pablo Medina surprises by showing great progress with his prosthesis

20 mins ago

The day Lynda Carter and Gal Gadot came together to defend female power.

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button