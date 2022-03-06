César Bono clarifies what his true state of health is after being hospitalized in an emergency

On Thursday night it was reported that Caesar Bono He was hospitalized in an emergency in Mexico City. The information was confirmed by his daughter Maria Rosa Queijeirowho through his social networks requested blood donors for his father without giving more details regarding his state of health.

After hours of uncertainty, the actor who gives life to Frankie Rivers in the series Neighbors He reappeared on his Twitter account to thank the expressions of affection he has received in recent hours from his family, friends and fans.

In the message, he assured that he is stable and that at the moment he is not in danger; however, he kept his diagnosis secret.

“Thank you very much to all my friends in the media, colleagues and everyone who has been concerned. I am stable and in good health. I am in no danger,” she wrote.

What happened to Cesar Bono?

Until this Friday morning there is no information on whether it was possible to cover with the necessary donors. This hospitalization added a new health problem For César Bono, who for a few years has suffered ups and downs, it is mainly known that the 9 cardiac arrests he has faced have deteriorated his well-being.

In 2018 he suffered a blockage in the heart muscle and eight brain infarctions from which he came out ahead, however, they left havoc on his health because he lost part of his mobility so he resorted to a wheelchair.

During the last season of Neighbors, his character remained seated in most of his scenes.

