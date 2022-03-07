César Bono is in “critical hours”

César Bono was hospitalized in an emergency in Mexico City the night of March 3. Although the causes were not reported, the actor posted on his Twitter account that He was “stable, healthy and safe”. While his daughter was dedicated to asking for blood donations.

At the time, it was not reported what the 71-year-old actor was ill with. However, this weekend the situation changed and according to what his daughter Rosa María informed the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante, his father had to undergo emergency surgery after suffering a perforation of the duodenum (the first part of the small intestine).

“Last night his duodenum was perforated and they had to operate as an emergency, and today’s report is that it is delicate”commented the holder of “First hand” in his Youtube program.

Faced with this delicate situation, the magazine “Tv Notes” decided to contact the relative of the “Neighbors” actor, who asked for blessings for his father: “we are in critical hours, we appreciate the prayers”.

Apparently the actor was admitted to the hospital urgently due to a bleeding stomach ulcerwhich was operated on but the surgery went wrong for the 71-year-old histrion.

On Thursday César Bono was stable and so reported it