César Bono is now sedated and is still in intensive care | AFP

It was from this March 3 when César Bono was presenting a complicated situation in his health, a Thursday in which he even had to be hospitalizedremaining there until today intensive therapy.

It was in the hospital Spanish of the Mexico City where they performed an intervention, the interpreter was transferred to the hospital because his relatives they thought he was bleeding from an ulcer, but it was when the doctors checked that they realized the 71-year-old actor had a drilling at duodenumPart of small intestine.

The ex-wife of the actor and mother of his five children decided to testify about it and tell some details about his condition current.

“He is in intensive care and sedated, even the boys cannot go in to see him, we are out here taking a breath, smoking like chacos, but always waiting. There is nothing left to do but wait, his state of health is serious, but stable and here we are, the doctor says that he is going to be in intensive care for another 10 days”.

He also added that as the actor he might be given the cue to return home.

It was an interview with “First Hand” where he said that his children also had to make a very complicated decision, to operate or simply treat the problem in a more superficial way.

César Bono is in a complicated recovery.



However, something vital for the famous person started from this decision: “He started vomiting blood, I imagine it must have been a lot because he was taking a medicine to lose weight and the clots, which have finally been made in his brain and it has cost him ”.

When they found out about the perforation, the doctors asked him if they would operate on him or not, of course they had to decide to do it and fortunately the operation was a complete success, despite the fact that if it was successful he would have to have a very long recovery. slow.

His wife also comments that they have already given their children permission to go in to see him for a while, however, it is said that he is not very well, some others also look at him with a face like “get me out of here”.