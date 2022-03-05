César Bono: They request help for the actor after being hospitalized

After being hospitalized on Thursday night in Mexico City, María Rosa, the sister of actor César Bono, requested blood donors through her social networks, and shared the requirements for those who want to help.

It was through his Instagram account where he asked for donors between 18 and 65 years old, in addition to being type A negative preferably

“Minimum fasting of 6 hours. Weight greater than 50 kg and more than 1.50 meters tall. Do not take medication 72 hours before donation”reads the message.

The text is prior to the Tweet that from the official account of the Neighbors actor began to circulate on social networks, where it was ensured that he was fine.

“Thank you very much to all my friends in the media, colleagues and everyone who has been concerned. I am stable and in good health. I am not in danger,” Bono wrote.

Many thanks to all my friends in the media, colleagues and everyone who has been concerned. I am stable and in good health. I’m not in danger – César Bono (@cesarbono)

Said message exceeds 100 retweets and about 5 thousand likes so far this day.

César Bono will not act in “Defending the Caveman”

In the morning it was reported that “Defending the Caveman”a staging starring Bono, will not give performances this week.

“As everyone knows, in recent years César has had to face various health problems. However, his strength and will have allowed him to remain active, both in the theater, as well as on television and in the cinema”highlights the statement.

César was recently seen in the series Cecilia, playing the father of Mariana Treviño’s character (“Club de Cuervos”).

Eight heart attacks suffered have limited the movement of the left side of his body, so he acts with the help of a cane.

