“César el Abusador” could be included in the David Ortiz case if MP corroborates private investigation

The Public Ministry could expand its file on the David Ortiz case, after a private investigation into the incident in which the former player was shot in 2019 was made public, according to the lawyer Cándido Simó Polanco.

According to the specialist, there is a mechanism within the Code of Criminal Procedure, which allows the extension of the accusation of the persecuting body, either to include more implicated or to vary the charges that are imputed to the defendants.

Likewise, Simó Polanco explained that there is a possibility that César Emilio Peralta, known as “César the Abuser”, could be included in the caseif the Public Ministry corroborates the allegations of the aforementioned investigation, which points to him as the person behind the attempt on Ortiz’s life.

“On the occasion of the opening of an investigation process, and once the accusation has been presented, as is the case of the species, the accusation can be extended because the Code of Criminal Procedure provides for what is called an extension of the accusation, which may involve other authors or, in the case of the authors who are not in the process such as César himself, can now be included as an indirect author (the one who orders the execution of a crime) ”, indicated the jurist in a telephone interview with LISTÍN DIARIO .

He also highlighted that the accusations can be more severe for the defendants in the case, since they would go from allegedly having shot the member of the Baseball Hall of Fame by mistake, as specified in the version of the prosecutors, to allegedly participating in attempted murder, which would vary the length of incarceration, if they are declared guilty.

He also said that the authorities can use the investigation in question, which was carried out by former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis, as a source.

He also said that those who participated in the Davis investigations may be required as witnesses.

What should the Ministry do?

“You must restart the investigation to charge those who are missing, (and) expand the accusation of those who are already on trial, because you can no longer go back with them,” Simón Polanco stressed.

The accused

Those implicated in the case are Franklin Junior Merán, Víctor Hugo Gómez Vásquez and/or Jesús Manuel Ortiz, Junior César La Hoz Vargas, Alberto Miguel Rodríguez Mota, Rolfi Ferreras Cruz or Ramón Martínez Pérez and Oliver Moisés Mirabal.

Also against Joel Rodríguez de la Cruz, Porfirio Ayendi Dechamps Vásquez, Reynaldo Rodríguez Valenzuela, Carlos Rafael Álvarez Pérez, Gabriel Alexander Pérez Vizcaíno, José Eduardo Ciprián Lebrón and Eddy Vladimir Féliz García.

The group’s case was sent to trial at the end of last year.

The investigation

Davis assured in an interview with the American newspaper Boston Globe that Peralta was the one ordered the murder of Ortiz, after he felt disrespected by the Red Sox legend, for which he put a reward on the former baseball player’s head.

imprisoned

“Caesar the Abuser” was arrested in December 2019 in Colombia, from where he was later extradited to Puerto Rico, in view of an extradition request that existed for accusations of drug trafficking in that country.

For his part, Peralta’s lawyer, Joaquín Pérez, affirmed the accusations that his client is behind the attempt on Ortiz’s life are false, and that they are based on a private investigation, but not on a federal one.