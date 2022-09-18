César Hinostroza: why was his third extradition process suspended? | Port White Collars | POLITICS

The Public ministry reported that the third extradition process from Spain of the former supreme judge Cesar Hinostroza was suspended due to a request filed with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by the Office of the Special Prosecutor for Corruption Crimes of Officials, headed by Javier Alonzo Pacheco Palacios.

Superior prosecutor Alfredo Rebaza, head of the Office of the International Judicial Cooperation and Extradition Unit of the Public Ministry, explained to El Comercio that, after insisting since April for information regarding the progress of this case, the Ministry of Justice (Minjus ) responded that due to the prosecutor’s request, they were not sent the third extradition book against the magistrate investigated in the ‘The White Necks of the Port’ case.

This despite the fact that the Executive had declared the process admissible through a resolution published in the official newspaper “El Peruano” on March 11.

Rebaza requested that the Minjus comply with the order of the Council of Ministers to send the notebook in order to continue the extradition process of the former supreme judge.

“According to the procedural code, we are the central authority in charge of managing and carrying out all the monitoring of the extradition process and making sure that it meets the requirements and, via foreign relations, get it out to the corresponding country”he claimed.

Resolution authorizing the request for extradition.

Said document bears the signatures of the President of the Republic, Pedro Castillo; the Minister of Foreign Relations, César Landa; and the then Minister of Justice, Ángel Yldefonso.

Despite the fact that the prosecutor requested to suspend the process on March 14, the decision of the Minjus was only made known to the Public Ministry on August 24.

In said request that Pacheco Palacios presented to the Foreign Ministry, he indicated that, before sending this folder to the Spanish authorities, it was necessary to wait for the processing of the other two extradition requests that exist against Hinostroza in the European country.

On Saturday, the Public Prosecutor’s Office Specialized in Corruption Crimes of Officials described the information provided by the Public Ministry as “inaccurate” and ratified its arguments.

Likewise, he asked the prosecution to clarify, “why Hinostroza Pariachi has been without any kind of requisition at the international level through the International Police (Interpol), since August 19” of this year.

For the prosecutor Alfredo Rebaza, the argument of the prosecutor Pacheco Palacios “by itself does not tell us much” and the “only thing he did was stop the sending of the third request”, which “to date has not been able to be sent”.

“As is known, Spain did not receive him, does not know, nor has it become aware of these charges and this extradition notebook and, as we know, this citizen is untraceable for Spain”said Rebaza.

According to the prosecutor, at the time the procedure was authorized, Hinostroza was located and this “would have paid to improve Peru’s position.”

In addition, in an official letter sent to the head of the Public Ministry, Patricia Benavides, the provincial prosecutor Ángela Arévalo Vásquez, also from the Office of International Judicial Cooperation and Extraditions, indicated that from this office they also consider that this decision “had a negative impact on the extradition procedures followed in the Kingdom of Spain” and that “the presentation of this third notebook could have generated a situation favorable to the current one”.

It is important to point out that the following extradition files related to César Hinostroza are submitted to the Office of International Judicial Cooperation and Extradition:

Active extradition N°156 – 2018

(Extradition Notebook No. 259 – 2018) Active extradition N°146 – 2019

(Extradition Notebook No. 284 – 2019) Active extradition N°188 – 2019

(Extradition Notebook No. 345 – 2019) Required by the Supreme Court of Preparatory Investigation of the Supreme Court of Justice, for the crimes of illegal sponsorship, influence peddling, incompatible negotiation and specific passive bribery. Required by the Third Supraprovincial Permanent Preparatory Investigation Court Specialized in the Crime of Corruption of Officials of Tumbes, for the crime against the public administration, in the form of generic active bribery, to the detriment of the Peruvian State. Required by the Supreme Court of Preparatory Investigation of the Supreme Court of Justice, for the crime against the public administration, in the form of specific passive bribery. Procedure fell before the Central Court of Instruction No. 5 of the National High Court-Madrid. Procedure fell before the Central Court of Instruction No. 5 of the National High Court-Madrid. The prosecution indicates that “to date” this notebook is “in the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights, despite the fact that on March 11, 2022, Supreme Resolution 051-2022-JUS was published in El Peruano, which authorized its presentation to the Kingdom of Spain”. Likewise, he assures that said notebook was requested on several occasions from the portfolio that Félix Chero directs today.

The prosecution called a coordination meeting for Monday, September 19, with the Preparatory Investigation Court of the Supreme Court, the Office of Judicial Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Interpol Lima to define actions in relation to this case.