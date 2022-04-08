César Iglesias becomes the first Dominican company to issue shares on the stock market

The César Iglesias company becomes the first organization in the Dominican Republic to put its shares up for sale to the public, with the approval of the first program of ordinary issues in the stock market, after a rigorous process carried out by the Superintendence of the Stock Market ( SIMV).

The issue was structured by BHD León Puesto de Bolsa, together with Inversiones Popular Puesto de Bolsa, who acted as co-responsible for the placement of these shares, while the firm Investa Capital Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor, and Squire Patton Boggs Peña Prieto Gamundi took care of the legal part.

“We are convinced that this is the future. When we are successful, I assure you that dozens of companies will very soon knock on the doors of the stock markets to recapitalize; this new chapter will allow even ordinary Dominicans to invest” expressed the president of the Executive Committee of César Iglesias, Miguel Feris Chalas.

While the superintendent of the SIMV, Gabriel Castro, after assessing the legal framework that regulates the value system, described the initiative as a “historical milestone” because it will allow the company to be more competitive and that people can diversify their investments.