César Iglesias: First company to issue shares on the stock market

The Superintendence of the Securities Market (SIMV) approved yesterday the first program of issuance of ordinary or common shares of the capital market industry in the Dominican Republic, structured for the company César Iglesias by BHD León Puesto de Bolsa, which is also co-responsible for the placement of these shares together with Inversiones Popular – Puesto de Bolsa.

César Iglesias, a company with more than a hundred years of history, with nearly 3,000 employees and more than 60 consumer brands, is the first business organization in the country to put its shares up for sale to the public.

“This was achieved thanks to the result of a strategic renewal, planned and executed over the last five years,” said the Chairman of the Board of Directors of César Iglesias, César Armenteros Iglesias.

Transcendence

The Minister of the Presidency, Lisandro Macarrulla, indicated that “this is a transcendental step forward for our evolution as a nation that aspires to occupy a leadership position within the main economies of Latin America.”

Likewise, he highlighted the support provided by President Luis Abinader to the securities market, which led to the enactment of Law 163-21, in August of last year, promoting the placement and marketing of publicly offered securities, which facilitates Dominican companies access the capital market in exchange for offering shareholdings.

The Superintendent of the Securities Market, Gabriel Castro, highlighted that “this first issue of shares in our capital market is a milestone that all economic agents in the country celebrate, since it is the opening to new opportunities for companies to be more competitive in a globalized environment and so that people can expand their investments”.

As explained by the executive vice president of the Dominican Republic Stock Exchange and Market (BVRD), Elianne Vílchez, “the market is the great winner of the approval of this issuance program, and as a sign of this, it has worked in unison and tireless to soon begin negotiations of this asset class that positions us as one of the markets that has shown the greatest dynamism in the region”.

Process

To carry out this program, the César Iglesias company was accompanied by a multidisciplinary team of specialists.

In addition to INVESTA Capital Partners, BHD León Puesto de Bolsa, Inversiones Popular-Puesto de Bolsa and Squire Patton Boggs Peña Prieto Gamundi, Deloitte collaborated, as appraisers of the shares, and Fitch Ratings and Feller Rate, as risk rating agencies of the company. , among other advisers who contributed to the perfection of the transaction.

“The significant growth shown by the capital market in recent years has set the stage for financing through the issuance of shares to become an option par excellence for companies that wish to create, preserve and multiply their value in the future. market”, said Olga Nivar, director of SIMV’s Public Offer.

KNOW MORE

Chance

This issue of shares will allow the Dominican investor to diversify his investments in a new instrument, through which he will participate in the creation of value of one of the most iconic industrial companies in the country.

The placement of these shares will begin with the symbolic act of the bell on a date to be announced.