Cesar Vallejo | José Del Solar after elimination in the 2022 Copa Libertadores: “We are not used to this intensity” | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

Cesar Vallejo fell 2-0 against Olimpia, thus losing the opportunity to continue advancing in the Libertadores Cup 2022. Jose Del Solar He knows that there are points to strengthen and improve in the team, but he highlighted the dedication they put in to carry out the commitment, despite the difficulties it had.

“We are not used to this intensity. Peruvian soccer does not have that pace of play. It has cost us enough. Not only here, but also on the first leg in Lima. It was the main difference”, said the national strategist, after the match at the Defensores del Chaco stadium.

Regarding the performance that his team had and how they tried to face the match, despite how complicated it was to play against the public, he maintained that “nothing to blame them for. We intended to play. They have never hidden and wait. We had deficiencies, but we went out to press to try to take the ball from him”.

Julio César Cáceres’ squad took a first step towards qualifying at the National Stadium in Lima: a week ago, the Guarani team won with a goal from Jorge Recalde. And in the Defensores del Chaco Stadium, Olympia joy continued. With goals from Guillermo Paiva and Fernando Cardozo, they qualified for Phase 2 of the Copa Libertadores.

About the commitment and how it came about, Solar stated that “possession was ours, but with little depth. They, without having the ball, hurt us. It is a task to improve on our part and in the Libertadores it is complicated for us. In the Cup the teams play at a different speed”.

Cesar Vallejo They will have to turn the page soon, because this weekend they will play their third match for League 1 against Ayacucho FC. This meeting is scheduled for Sunday, February 20, from 1:15 p.m. The transmission will be in charge of GOLPERU and the incidents can be seen by depor.com.

