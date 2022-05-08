César Vallejo: “Never, Mr. Minister of Health, was the most deadly health”

The National Medical Examination (ENAM) assesses the basic skills that any doctor should have at the beginning of their professional life. It is a general evaluation that all graduates of the Faculties of Human Medicine in Peru should pass in order to exercise their Hippocratic Oath. In September of last year, the magazine Peruvian Medical Certificate published an analysis of the results of this examination during the last decade. The study notes that 33% of Peruvian doctors who took the exam failed it. That is to say, a third of the newly graduated doctors did not prove that they had the minimum knowledge to carry out the noble and delicate task of caring for the health of their patients.

The highest percentage of failed students was obtained by the César Vallejo University, with 70.5%. The university, owned by former presidential candidate César Acuña Peralta and leader of the Alliance for Progress party, is a real health hazard. Paraphrasing the poet from whom this house of studies is named: “Health has never been so deadly.”

70.5% of medical graduates from the César Vallejo University failed the basic skills exam.

It is followed by the San Pedro University, the San Juan Bautista University —owned by the family of the current congressman José Luis Elías Ávalos of Podemos Peru— and the Universidad Peruana de Los Andes, the first private university in central Peru, where Vladimir Cerrón was a professor at the School of Medicine. The National University of the Amazon leads the unfortunate ranking regarding public universities. The Federico Villareal —where the former Minister of Health Néstor Condori studied— and the Cajamarca National have more than 40% of medicine graduates pulled in this evaluation.

Ranking of disapproved in public universities.

According to the study, 80.5% of Cuban doctors failed the exam. It is surpassed by Bolivia with 82%

The most surprising thing is that passing this exam is not a requirement for membership. And since a failing grade means that basic competencies in medicine have not been achieved, a doctor without this knowledge can be practicing the profession today, without any problem. Arguably even with impunity.

“Most of the Medicine graduates are sent to carry out rural service as doctors at primary care centers, where they are the references in health. Sending this group of doctors who have disapproved of the ENAM to these places means that they are not providing ideal care,” explains Álvaro Taype-Rondán, a research doctor and public health specialist.

This controversy led in 2019 to the Medical College of Peru deciding to establish ENAM approval as a requirement to start the professional practice of medicine. However, Indecopi described the exam as a “bureaucratic barrier”, thus taking power away from the Medical Association.

“The requirement to prove having passed the ENAM with a minimum passing grade of 11 for registration in the CMP Registration Registry, constitutes a bureaucratic barrier, since the CMP has exceeded its powers,” says the Indecopi opinion.

Indecopi called ENAM’s approval a “bureaucratic barrier”. The resolution was signed by Gilmer Paredes.

Only the National University of San Marcos has a low percentage of disapproved, within public universities. The private ones with less than 5% of pulled are the Cayetano Heredia, the UPC, the Peruvian Union and the Catholic Santo Toribio.

“Not all doctors come out with the same skills. This study also reveals the need to be able to evaluate with a double lens what is happening in each university. This is part of the work that Sunedu was doing, which began licensing medical schools. This process is now interrupted by the counter-reform that the Congress of the Republic has just approved with 68 votes in favor”, comments Taype-Rondán.