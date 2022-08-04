Cesc Fabregas wants to see Lionel Messi return to Barca

Zapping Foot National Top 10: the best scorers in history in the France team

New life and new challenge for Cesc Fabregas. Arrived at the end of his adventure with AS Monaco after an almost white season, the Spanish midfielder recently signed up with Côme, a resident of Italian Serie B. However, the 35-year-old continues to follow football news closely, and in particular that of his great friend Lionel Messi. And that of FC Barcelona, ​​his training club. The 2010 world champion also hopes to see the Argentinian again evolve under the colors of the Blaugrana, as entrusted to Cadena Cope.

“As a Barcelona fan, I hope and wish that Messi comes back to Barcelona, ​​said the now ex-Monaco player. He has one year left in Paris. I would love to. It’s a dream that the club and all the fans have. Football is very temperamental. I speak to you as a fan,” the former Arsenal and Chelsea player clarified. A wish shared by the president of Barça Joan Laporta. “I would like to bring him back, the Catalan leader recently admitted. It won’t be easy, but I think that with the right strategy we can get there. I think Messi has been the most important player in our history “For a long period of success, he was the leader. He was the one who got our fans excited. We will do our best to ensure that Messi finishes his career at Barcelona and is applauded by everyone.” he also promised, citing a “moral debt” to Paris Saint-Germain’s current number 30.