Cesena and Forlì also suffer from “banking desertification”, two municipalities in the province without services

The data of the study made by the category on the decrease of bank branches in Romagna were present at the congress of the First CISL Romagna, held on Tuesday at the Hotel Mediterraneo in Riccione. “2008 was the year in which the highest number of bank branches was registered throughout Italy with 5922 municipalities served and 34 thousand branches – says Stefano Manzi, confirmed general secretary of the First Cisl Romagna, flanked by Roberta Scarpellini and Valentina Brandi. – In the period 2008-2020 there was an overall decrease of 10,658 bank branches with a further 1,717,369 inhabitants who remained without a branch in the municipality of residence. The number of “debancarized” municipalities was a further 820 municipalities, but it is clear that the fractions and small nuclei that have in any case remained without service are not counted “.

The Emilia-Romagna Region records an evident trend in the phenomenon of the “desertification” of bank branches. From 3,603 branches at 31 December 2008, it fell to 2,369 in 2020, with a decrease of -34.25%, against -31.22% of the national average. 1,234 branches were closed in the region. The municipalities served by at least one bank in Emilia-Romagna had a much less pronounced contraction than the national average, from 330 on 31 December 2008 to 317 on 31 December 2020, recording a decrease of 13 municipalities, equal to -3, 94%, compared to -13.85% of the national average.

Romagna

In Romagna, between 2008 and 2020, the province of Forlì Cesena recorded the greatest decrease, 131 branches equal to -36.29%, followed by the province of Rimini with a decrease of 100 branches equal to -33.56% and Ravenna which recorded a decrease of 98 branches in the period considered, equal to -28.82%. As regards the province of Forlì Cesena, there are two municipalities no longer served by bank branches, the decrease in the municipalities served in the period considered, Borghi and Portico San Benedetto, equal to -6.67%. In Ravenna, on the other hand, all the municipalities confirm the presence of branches in their territory and the province of Rimini, thanks to the annexation of 7 municipalities in 2009 formerly belonging to Pesaro Urbino, has seen an increase in the number of bank branches by one unit.

Forlì-Cesena

In the province of Forlì-Cesena, in the period 2008-2020 there was a decrease of 131 branches. The main contraction occurred in the municipalities of Cesena (35) and Forlì (45) and, to a lesser extent, in the municipalities with a limited number of inhabitants. Two municipalities no longer see the banking presence: Borghi (2,886 inhabitants) and Portico and San Benedetto (745 inhabitants). In the entire province, the average value of inhabitants per branch is equal to 1,626 units.

“The reduction in banking services – says Manzi – creates numerous problems for the weaker social groups, especially for older customers who are less used to using online services and therefore need assistance and advice. Over the years, banks have also proceeded to a massive closure of branches that produce income, with the consequent loss of jobs, all in order to obsessively pursue cost reduction. In the opinion of First Cisl, the reorganizations, in addition to generating the suppression of branches, deprive the territories of decision-making centers, given that two of the main banks in the area (Crc and Carim) were acquired by a French multinational (Crédit Agricole), Credito di Romagna is passed into Chinese hands (SC Lowy) and the Cooperative Credit banks are gradually merging with each other, in some cases abandoning the area in which they were born “.

“The role of the banking system – says Sabrina Brezzo, secretary of the National First CISL who spoke at the Romagna congress – proved to be central in the most difficult moment of the pandemic in support of businesses, thanks to the disbursement of over 209 billion through the managed SME guarantee fund by Medio Credito Centrale, demonstrating how central the role that public banks can play in the country is, if coordinated by public decision-makers with the highest aims of stability and virtuous development and if placed in the correct interrelation with the private system. It is therefore more than ever necessary to defend the banking and financial system from the pressures that would like it to be concentrated only on large groups with private capital and completely autonomous from the public interest and the real economy, but also to redirect activities to full consistency with the dictates. constitutional agreements for the protection of savings and coordination of credit activity “.

“But we need – concludes Brezzo – a further change of pace: the recovery and resilience plan will certainly need a financial system to accompany the projects but also a strong strategic direction from the public system to make this incredible opportunity for relaunching the country a new season of inclusive growth and a more equitable distribution of wealth and possibilities, with equal opportunities for access to education, work and services “.