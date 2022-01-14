Business

Cesena. Francesca Amadori fired on the eve of her grandfather’s 90th birthday

CESENA. Francesca Amadori fired from the group founded by her grandfather Francesco is not there and is thinking of suing the company in which her father Flavio is president. The sensational news is of these hours. Gesco sca, who coordinates the group’s cooperatives (1.2 billion euros in turnover in 2020), explains that the relationship with Francesca (head of the Communication sector) “ended for reasons that were consistent and respectful of company principles and rules, valid for all employees without any distinction “. Thus, two days after the 90th birthday of Grandpa Francesco (famous for the spot “Word of Francesco Amadori”, knight of labor and Malatesta Novello prize, born in Cesena on January 15, 1932), a “wound” opens up in history of the family.

“With regard to news concerning my person”, explains Francesca, “I would like to specify that in the 18 years of working for the family group, I have always operated in an ethically correct manner and in the interest of the company, animated by the feeling of attachment that has always linked me to the company founded by my grandfather Francesco.

As for the dismissal, I specify that I am evaluating the most appropriate initiatives to oppose a measure that I consider unfair and illegitimate and that does not concern the violation of any company rule, finding on the contrary foundation in other logics that must be ascertained in the appropriate offices “.

The Amadori Group is one of the main leaders in the Italian agri-food sector.
Specialist in the poultry sector, it has a market share of around 30% of total poultry meat in Italy and can count on the collaboration of over 8,500 people.

