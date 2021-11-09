Cesena-Pescara. Nardi’s last-minute package

On Manuzzi’s Monday Night Cesena flies thanks to an own goal that knocks out Pescara. Three points deserved for the Cavalluccio that beats the Abruzzese 1-0 almost never dangerous. The bianconeri, on the other hand, attack the whole game, create but a pinch of luck is needed to unlock the game: Nzita’s own goal at the 38th of the second half after a cross shot by Candela. The classification smiles at the Cavalliccio who overtakes Modena and settles in second place in the standings, now Reggiana is in the crosshairs 3 points away, and the next opponent of the men from Viali. It closes with the Curva Mare singing Romagna Mia, and the bianconeri gathering the well-deserved applause of the fans.

FINAL: CESENA-PESCARA 1-0

45th: Pescara corner, Benedettini clears the area with his fists and the referee whistles the end

38th:GOLLL DEL CESENA !!!!! Tonin’s assist and Candela’s winning cross from the right, the ball ends up in the net thanks to Nzita’s deflection. Own goal by the Pescara defender. Manuzzi can explode all his joy

34th: outside Caturano and inside Munari, Ardizzone also comes out and inside Pierini

31st: Pescara dangerous on the counterattack with De Marchi, the walled shot rears up and luckily ends up in the arms of Benedettini

29th: corner for Cesena: foul in attack

23rd: blow by Tonin: Sorrentino rejects: Cesena continues to push with the incessant support of the Curva Mare

18th: Pescara is seen again, Galano’s header, Benedettini blocks. Outside Rigoni, Steffè enters, Tonin also inside and Berti exits

15th: sensational opportunity for Cesena: cross from the left by Missiroli, header by Caturano with the ball hitting the outside of the post

12th: Cesena again, Bortolussi’s jab from the edge of the area: the ball is just out of the way. Pallino of the game to the bianconeri, only the jab is missing. Inside Candela outside Ciofi

Ninth minute: Favale’s cross from the left, Sorrentino blocks without problems: Two minutes later Caturano also tries from distance: the left goes off to the side

First minute of the second half It starts again, even the Pescara fans enter the Curva Ferrovia

FIRST HALF END: CESENA-PESCARA 0-0

45th: 1 minute of recovery reported

36th: Pescara again: Pompetti’s insidious left foot from distance, Benedettini takes refuge in the corner

34th: Pescara is seen: Memushaj’s shot from distance: ball out just a little

31st: Cesena very dangerous with persistent action, a cross cut by Ardizzone from the right but no one manages to intervene and the defense hosts sweeps

22nd: Cesena again, Berti’s cross from the left and Ciofi’s header from a difficult position: the ball rears up and ends up high over the crossbar

18th: still a corner kick for the Bianconeri who push: Gonnelli’s detachment and high ball

11th: corner for Cesena: the Abruzzo defense is saved

Eighth minute: Pescara responds with a shot from outside the area by D’Ursi, a high ball

First minute: the first chance is Juventus, a free kick from the left by Favale and a header by Bortolussi: the ball is just out. The Curva Mare is that of great occasions. Rocket start for the Bianconeri

In the pre-match of Cesena-Pescara bad news arrives: Nardi’s forfeit, due to a last-minute illness (intestinal virus) that puts the goalkeeper out of action even on the bench, in his place between the Benedictine posts. Monday Night at Manuzzi, Cesena hosts Pescara in a very interesting game for the table. Bianconeri chasing the 3 points to stay attached to the duo made up of Reggiana and Modena. Pescara is fourth with 20 points, they face the best defense (Cesena) against one of the best attacks of the group. Viali chooses Berti behind Caturano and Bortolussi, a 3-man midfield with Rigoni, Missiroli and Ardizzone, in defense of the 4-man line made up of Ciofi, Mulè, Gonnelli and Favale. The long-term absentees are seen on the bench: Adamoli, Zecca and Candela. The Delfino responds with the usual 4-3-3 signed by Auteri, with the trident made up of Galano, Ferrari and D’Ursi. On the bench Guido Marilungo and the former Zappella. Over 5 thousand spectators expected, 300 from Abruzzo.