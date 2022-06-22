Cesia Sáenz impresses the judges of La Academia with a spectacular performance
The Honduran Cesia Saenz yesterday, Sunday, he made a phenomenal presentation that impressed the judges of the popular Mexican reality show with his talent, The academy.
And it is that the talented catracha interpreted the theme “He lied to me” of the Amanda Miguel singerwith which he received positive opinions after his participation on stage last night.
It should be mentioned that this The Academy edition started last Sunday, June 14, where the compatriot (Sáenz) performed the song “Call please” of the Mexican artist, Alejandra Guzmán.
Captivated judges of the Academy
After her interpretation, the Honduran received praise from the judges who make up the popular television program.
The first to give his assessments was the judge Arturo Lopez Gavito, who described the performance of Cesia Sáenz as “an impeccable execution”. “I think it’s the best work you’ve done to this day,” she said.
Likewise, another of the opinions came from the judge Lola Cortes, who is cataloged as one of the most rigorous with her comments and criticisms. However, this time the presentation of the catracha stood out. “Tonight was wonderful. Very good,” she said.
“The people of Honduras must be very proud. From this Academy, I think it’s the best thing I’ve seen. Congratulations! ”said the judge Horace Villalobos. Finally, Ana Barbara He mentioned that the Central American “will go very far”, because she is standing up for her family.”