Cesia Sáenz impresses the judges of La Academia with a spectacular performance

The Honduran Cesia Saenz yesterday, Sunday, he made a phenomenal presentation that impressed the judges of the popular Mexican reality show with his talent, The academy.

And it is that the talented catracha interpreted the theme “He lied to me” of the Amanda Miguel singerwith which he received positive opinions after his participation on stage last night.

It should be mentioned that this The Academy edition started last Sunday, June 14, where the compatriot (Sáenz) performed the song “Call please” of the Mexican artist, Alejandra Guzmán.