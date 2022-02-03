Cetto there is, Kill Bill, Darkest Minds, The wheel of wonders

Plots of the films broadcast on television tonight: previews Cetto is undoubtedly present on Canale5

Also tonight, Thursday 3 February, the main Italian networks, with the sole exception of Rete4 which will focus on Dritto and reverse, will propose a series of films to counter the excessive power of Sanremo. In particular, Canale5 will broadcast the Cetto film is undoubtedly there with Antonio Albanese. The film, the final chapter of the so-called Trilogy du Pilu, was directed in 2019 by Giulio Manfredonia. At the center of the plot, the latest adventures that will involve Cetto La Any. The latter, who has been living in Germany for four years now, will return to Italy when the aunt who has looked after him since childhood is close to death. On this occasion, the woman will reveal her true origins to her nephew. The plot of the film Cetto is undoubtedly there reveals, in fact, that the protagonist will discover that he is the son of a prince. A revelation, the latter, which will push man to cultivate the dream of founding the Kingdom of the two Calabria.



Film tonight on tv: the plot of Kill Bill: Volume 1 on Italia1 and Darkest Minds on Raidue

Written and directed by Quentin Tarantino in 2003, the Kill Bill movie: Volume 1 broadcast tonight on Italia1 will follow the adventures of Beatrix (Uma Thurman), a member of the gang of assassins led by Bill, who will flee to Texas after discovering that he is expecting a baby from his boss. Here, the woman will meet a young man with whom she will fall in love and together they will plan the wedding. Just during the rehearsal of the wedding, however, the band led by Bill will enter the church and massacre everyone present. Not even Beatrix will escape the attack, who will spend four years in a coma when she is hit by a gunshot. Upon awakening her, however, the woman will have only one dream: that of taking revenge on Bill. Equally compelling is it the plot of the film Darkest Minds broadcast on Raidue. The film, in fact, is set in an indefinite future, where 98% of young Americans have been exterminated. The few remaining, however, have developed some extraordinary powers, which they will use to regain control of their own future.

The wheel of wonders on Raitre: the plot of the film with Kate Winslet aired tonight

Finally, it will be the film directed by Woody Allen, The wheel of wondersand, to keep the public tuned to Raitre company. The film, set in the 1950s, will follow the life of Ginny (Kate Winslet), a waitress at a modest restaurant located near Coney Island’s Wonder Wheel. The woman, married to Humpty, an alcoholic and abusive carousel operator, will fall in love with the young lifeguard Mickey. The latter, however, will prefer Carolina, Humpty’s daughter born of the man’s first marriage.