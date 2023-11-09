CFA and Teamsters members demand fair contract at Nov. 7 Board of Directors meeting

Hundreds of CFA members, Teamsters members, and Students for Quality Education (SQE) demonstrated outside the Nov. 7 Board of Directors meeting in Long Beach to demand a fair contract.

A sea of ​​red at the Board of Directors demonstration as members show they are ready to strike.

Sam Heller, SQE intern at CSU San Marcos, expressing frustration over the unfair treatment of faculty and staff, said, “We are here to demand that you meet the needs of faculty and staff and give them a fair contract. Students are not ignorant and we know that these demands can and must be met. Do the right thing. “Be on the right side of history or be on the side that promotes the oppression and inequality of some of the most important members of society: those who serve students and keep our campuses running.”

Heller’s comments come at a time when we are nearing the end of the statutory process and management has made minimal movement on salary and almost no movement on our other demands. Learn more about the counterproposal here.

During the rally, Charles Toombs, president of the CFA, addressed the coalition of faculty, staff, students and elected officials with a megaphone: “You have made no move at all. Let’s show you what closing means for the CSU. You won’t have school without classes. You won’t have school without the work of the committee. You won’t have school without all the research and professional development we do. So today’s message to the Board of Directors and the Chancellor is that this is your last chance. We must make substantial progress on these proposals or we will close them.”

Community and legislative leaders joined the coalition to speak out against these injustices and expressed their debt to our fight for the future of public education. Among them was Senator Lena González, who participated in our picket line ready to strike.

“I am a graduate of CSU Long Beach. I am the daughter of a Teamsters member. “I’m going to close it with you,” González said. “We need to make sure that our educators who educate the state of California, people like me, who became state senators, receive the equity they deserve.”

Assemblyman Mike Gibson spoke after González and pledged his commitment to our cause. “My father was president of a union. I worked in union service for twenty-one years before being elected to the California Legislature. I stand in solidarity with my colleagues. Since then we signed a letter and sent it to the chancellor. Your struggles are our struggles. We sent a clear message that if you don’t negotiate this contract with decent wages and benefits, we will shut it down! You are not alone in this fight. “We will come back, bring other legislators with us and close it.”

Their speeches were nearly drowned out by thunderous chants that reflected the struggle and solidarity of hundreds of faculty, staff and students.

Speaking before CSU trustees and in solidarity with CFA members, Jason Rabinowitz, secretary-treasurer of Teamsters Local 2010, said: “You can hear us outside and across the state. Our members are fed up with the CSU’s unfair practices. The proposals that the CSU has on the table are insufficient. You are proposing conclusions for emergency payment, which is particularly insulting to our members who are on the front line of every emergency. And you want to take away our labor protections. It is time for the CSU to come back to the table and negotiate in good faith with the Teamsters and all unions. If not, we are ready to close it.”

If any message was clear, it was that – in the CSU leadership’s attempt to divide us – it has only helped cultivate an even stronger unity among us.

Our faculty, staff and students know what is at stake within the CSU system. Our proposals address systemic inequalities and increasing workload demands. We will continue to fight for a fair contract that guarantees quality education for our students.

“It seems like CSU leadership doesn’t really know how to negotiate,” said Kevin Wehr, CFA negotiation chair and professor at CSU Sacramento. “So, we’re ready to do what educators do: teach a lesson that other employers are learning across the country right now.”