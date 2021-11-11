CFDA 2021: all the most beautiful looks of the stars on the red carpet

F.finally again in presence, i CFDA 2021 (the awards of the Council of Fashion Designers of America) took place in New York a handful of hours ago and already on the web the names of this year’s most illustrious award winners in the field of fashion system resound. But the roster of characters present at the event is a great kaleidoscope of unmissable looks and premonitions of future trends.

CFDA 2021, the new fashion icons

The first star of the evening of the gods is the godmother Emily Blunt, dressed in a signature orange men’s suit Christopher John Rogers (winner of the “American Womenswear Designer of the Year” award) with Bulgari jewels, is defined by the president of the organization Tom Ford “One of the most talented actresses in the world, with a style beyond time and an innate elegance capable of illuminating any room”.

She has the task of making the parterre of guests of international caliber feel at home from Demna Gvasalia (International Women Designer of the Year award) to Miuccia Prada, passing through Anya Taylor-Joy And Zendaya, which received the two new “Face of the year” and “Fashion icon” awards respectively.

The stars who have chosen the color

Positivity, optimism, energy. The post-pandemic atmosphere is colored with bright colors on the red carpet of these Fashion Awards made in the USA, starting with the Tsarina Anna Wintour in long fire red dress like Zendaya and like the high boots of Precious Lee. Follows closely Drew Barrymore in a princely and – vitaminic – flounced dress by Christian Siriano, while Carly Cushnie of the Cushnie e Vera Wang focus on neon shades.

… And those who have chosen black and white

THE CFDA are historically a very important event of the overseas fashion system and many American stars show up on the red carpet focusing on the elegance of classic shades. For starters, the looks in black stand out. First of all that of the protagonist of Squid Game HoYeon Jung in a dark dress / peplum by Louis Vuitton, flanked by those by Ciara, Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne And Ashley Olsen in a rigorous look of her brand The Row.

In white, however, Carré Otis, Aurora James And Zazie Beetz. Each in its own personal interpretation from the minimalism of the trouser suit to the romantic flounces of the cocktail dress with sweetheart neckline and the sheeted skirt with frayed edges. Up to the timeless glam from the long all-white dress with the black bow by Carolina Herrera, worn by Dove Cameron.

The names of this year’s winners:

American Womenswear Designer of the Year: Christopher John Rogers for Christopher John Rogers.

American Menswear Designer of the Year: Emily Adams Bode for Bode.

American Accessories Designer of the Year: Telfar Clemens for Telfar.

American Emerging Designer of the Year: Edvin Thompson for Theophilio.

International Women’s Designer of the Year: Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga.

International Men’s Designer of the Year: Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner.

Fashion Icon: Zendaya.

Face of the Year: Anya Taylor-Joy.

Positive Social Influence Award: Model Alliance.

Founder’s Award in honor of Eleanor Lambert: Aurora James for the 15 Percent Pledge.

Environmental Sustainability Award: Patagonia.

Media Award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard: Nina Garcia.

Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award: Dapper Dan.

Board of Directors’ Tribute: Yeohlee Teng.

