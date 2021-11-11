CFDA Awards 2021: Fashion – Live from the red carpet

Tonight in New York City, the Council of Fashion Designers of America is hosting its annual Awards Gala, honoring those who innovated and excelled in the fashion industry this year (the big event returns after being canceled last year due to of the pandemic). Emily Blunt will host the evening’s festivities at The Pool Room in Midtown Manhattan. Among those who took home the awards this year are heavyweight designers Rick Owens, Off-White, Virgil Abloh, Miuccia Prada and Valentino Pierpaolo Piccioli. Debut nominees also include some of fashion’s most vocal talents, such as Theophilio’s Edvin Thompson, Maisie Wilen’s Maisie Schloss, and Fear of God’s Jerry Lorenzo.

In addition to the stylists, many celebrities will also be present tonight. Zendaya will receive the Fashion Icon award, while Anya Taylor-Joy will receive the Face of the Year award and Dapper Dan will receive the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award. Before taking the stage to receive the awards, guests will also take to the red carpet in their most elegant looks, a move that replicates that known for producing some famous fashion moments in the past (Rihanna’s Adam Salman Nude Dress In 2014, someone ?). Below, be sure to check back here in real time to see what all the A-listers’ nominees, designers, models and celebrities are wearing on the red carpet during the hottest fashion nights.