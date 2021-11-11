CFDA Awards 2021: the most beautiful beauty looks of the stars

Spotlight on fashion, (but also on beauty looks). After an edition, that of last year, entrusted to the virtual power of the network, i CFDA Awards they are back to spreading glamor by blows couture in presence. To be precise, at The Pool + The Grill in New York where many well-known faces from the world of fashion and cinema gathered for the awaited fashion awards ceremony.

Starting with the hostess, Emily Blunt, presenter of this edition, arrived on the red carpet with a vitamin-charged look. Make-up included, which focused everything on sparkling orange sprinkles matching the outfit. It did not go unnoticed Zendaya, among the winners of the event, with its cascade of XXL braids. Rapunzel-style hair that stole the show. Just as under the magnifying glass it’s over Dear Delevingne, bewitching with that bronze-colored make-up, matte effect, which highlighted her light irises. To frame it all, his very envied eyebrows. Generous and designed at the right point. And then again Anya Taylor-Joy with an old Hollyood look e Karlie Kloss with beach effect waves that immediately make summer.

In the gallery the most beautiful beauty looks of the stars.