Cfda winners: Christopher John Rogers, the stylist of Kamala Harris and Lady Gaga

From politics to music, from formal elegance to the most daring sensuality. The creativity of Christopher John Rogers it is recognizable on several levels and this was probably the reason for its success. Together with color, the signature of its collections, worn by tenacious women, a symbol in various fields. There was one of the first to wear her clothes Michelle Obama, former American first lady, who had believed in the talent of the young 27-year-old designer originally from Baton Rouge in Louisiana.

“Nobody wanted to hire me”, recalled the designer, who arrived in New York in 2016, where his namesake brand is based today, during the awarding of the award to the Cfda-Council of fashion designers of America, when the actress Emily Blunt gave him the statuette. But only a few years later he began to receive numerous awards, from the appointment of the emerging American designer of the year 2020 by the same CFDA, to the inclusion in the Vanguard program from Net-à-porter, until the nomination among the 20 finalists of theLvmh prize, in which he competed for a prize of 300 thousand euros. Precisely on that occasion he had told a MFF: «I am incredibly honored. It’s great to be in the midst of such a wonderful pool of talents who concretely represent the future of the fashion industry. A designer, today more than ever, represents someone who not only creates wonderful clothes, but brings something more to the catwalk: his political vision, his points of view and his idiosyncrasies, also expressed in the way he works “(see MFF of 28 April).

And speaking of politics, Rogers had just written another important chapter in his career. Just what week before, the designer had created the purple dress and overcoat for the White House inauguration of the first female vice president of the United States of America, Kamala Harris, what a second Launchmethrics had generated a media impact value of 8.2 million dollars between social and web (see MFF of 23 January).



A portrait of Christopher John Rogers



But not only that, recently a creation by Christopher John Rogers was shown on the cover of the exhibition of the Costume institute of the Metropolitan museum, “In America: a lexicon of fashion”, and for some years now the creative boasts of having created custom-made clothes for stars of the caliber of Rihanna, Cardi B, Lizzo, but also of Sarah Jessica Parker, on the cover of the new issue of Vogue Usa for the upcoming release of And just like that, you hate Gwyneth Paltrow, Karlie Kloss, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Adele, Miley Cyruif many others. Among the dreams for the future, he had told MFF: “Grow the brand to the point of becoming truly self-reliant, continue to do a job that inspires and is loved by our customers, and provide jobs and growth for all of my employees.” (All rights reserved)