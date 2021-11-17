CFMoto 800MT Sport and 800MT Touring. Coming to Italy – News

There is a lot of anticipation around the CFMoto 800MT, the Adventure built in China and which mounts an engine strictly derived from the well-known KTM LC8c of the KTM 790 series.

Proposed in two versions, 800MT Sport with spoked wheels in aluminum alloy, e 800MT Touring, with spoked wheels and trio of bags in aluminum, the two-cylinder by CFMoto has already made known its main features and sales prices in China and Australia.

The site ofItalian importer is the first in Europe to list them in the list of available models, but with the warning “Coming soon“.

Given the importance of the adventure segment in Italy it is a right operation, what enthusiasts now await is to know the arrival times for sale and prices.

For our part we can tell you that in Australia they cost 12,990 Australian dollars for the Sport and 13,990 for the Touring, or the equivalent of 8,280 and 9,030 euros at current exchange rates.

If it helps, the new one 700CL-X, which is for sale by us at 6,490 euros, in Australia it costs 6,120. Of course, do not hurry with the calculator because other commercial logics also come into play to determine the prices, however the 800MT could arrive with a very interesting quotation also from us.

We forgot, in Australia they give the arrival of two 800s for sale in the next one summer – cold season in that hemisphere – in Europe they could therefore perhaps arrive earlier: we will probably find out already during EICMA, when we will see the bikes.

CFMoto’s international website then passes on some technical data. The engine of 799 cc, which has identical characteristic measures of the KTM version, is precisely built in China by CFMoto and is distinguished by the different side covers. The power is declared in 91 hp at 9,250 rpm (against 95 for the Austrian 790 Adventure) and torque in 75 Nm at 8,000 (instead of 88 Nm).

They are also unpublished frame and swingarm, including the tank (19 liters) of traditional shape and not lowered as on the 790 Adventure; more generally, the bike has a definition more oriented towards asphalt and tourism.

anto that the front has wheel from 19 inch (and not 21 “like on the KTM) and the bike is fitted with 110/80-R19 and 150/70-R17 tires. The ground clearance is 190 mm.

The bike has fully adjustable Kayaba suspension (43mm inverted fork with 160 mm excursion and progressive mono with wheel travel 150 mm), J-Juan brakes from 320 and 260 mm with radial calipers, saddle height contained in 825 mm and is equipped with cornering ABS, electronic accelerator and differentiated engine maps, cornering traction control, cruise control, instrumentation with 7 inch color TFT with integrated navigator, quick-shift bidirectional, knobs heatable, full led and DRL lights, sensors pressure tires e trio of bags aluminum for the Touring version.

The weights are of 231 kg in running order and with full tank for the version with cast light alloy wheels and 248 kg for the Touring equipped with trio of bags.