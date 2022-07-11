CGCOM premieres the video ‘Rural medicine, beyond the profession’

Currently in Spain, only one 14 percent of rural doctors are under 40 years old. In addition, the Family Medicine places are not covered in the MIR call. Therefore, in order to alert the risk of disappearance of the figure of the rural doctor in our country and its serious consequences, CGCOM has launched a new initiative. Its about video ‘Rural medicine, beyond the profession’.

The video consists of seven minutes in which the doctor Manuel Sánchez accompanies us. In this way, the work, dedication and dedication of the thousands of rural doctors in our country are highlighted. A task that goes “beyond the profession”. A job that exemplifies many of the great values ​​of the medical profession.

The video ‘Rural medicine, beyond the profession’ reflects in a real way the essence of the work of this group. Thus, he highlights issues such as the fact that, on a regular basis, he bears the travel expenses to see his patients and attend emergencies. “From the corporation we want to show the values ​​of a profession that is at the service of patients and society as a whole. A commitment that, without the support of the administrations, runs the risk of breaking down. Rural Medicine goes beyond the profession, it is essential that we show its relevance to address the current situation and promote change”, comments the president of CGCOM, Tomás Cobo.

beyond the profession

The campaign starts with broadcast of the video ‘Rural medicine, beyond the profession’, on the YouTube channel, the media and social networks. But, in addition, the CGCOM is going to send promotional material to the different medical associations with the aim of disseminating the campaign in health centers. Especially, through adhesive ‘flyers’ and editorial creativities with a ‘QR’ code that allow the video to be displayed,

All this is included in a campaign of the General Council of Physicians that aims to highlight the values ​​of the profession. It also denounces the main problems that affect its professionals and highlights its leadership and role in health and society.

In this way, the CGCOM invites you to share this campaign through social networks using the ‘hashtag’ ‘#masalladelaprofesion’ throughout the summer.