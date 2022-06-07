Cha Cha Real Smooth and the premieres of Apple TV + in June 2022

After knowing the premieres that will arrive at Prime Video, Netflix and HBO Max we couldn’t pass up what will be available in AppleTV+ in June 2022, in which it will feature new productions.

After the releases he had with productions such as ted lasso Y The Morning Showwhich won several awards in the awards season for the best audiovisuals on TV, arrives loaded with several new features.

Within the most outstanding productions of this month on Apple TV + we will find Cha Cha Real Smoothtape that will feature performances by Cooper Raiff and Dakota Johnson.

for all mankind

for all mankind It premieres its third season on June 10, thus adding 10 new chapters to this story, premiering one every Friday.

The new season takes viewers back to the early 1990s and the race to reach the planet Mars, the new goal of the space race.

When it premieres? June 10th

Cha Cha Real Smooth

This film starring Cooper Raiff and Dakota Johnson is one of the most important bets on Apple TV + for June 2022, after it won the US Dramatic Audience Award at the 2022 Sundance festival.

cha Cha Real Smooth tells the story of how 22-year-old Andrew is fresh out of college and unsure of his path in life. If there’s one thing that belongs on his nonexistent resume, it’s how to start a party, which lands him the perfect job of uplifting dancing at a bar for his younger brother’s classmates.

When Andrew befriends a local mother, Domino, and her daughter, Lola, he finally discovers the future he wants, even if it’s not his own.

Raiff writes, directs and stars alongside Dakota Johnson, Brad Garrett, Leslie Mann and newcomers Vanessa Burghardt and Evan Assante in this offbeat love story brimming with emotional honesty.

When it premieres? June 17

