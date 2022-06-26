Cha Cha Real Smooth: Apple TV+ Movie Cast Interview

What is the truth of the film? Although it is a simple narrative with few characters, Cha Cha Real Smooth it’s a statement: it’s okay not to know where you’re going, it’s okay to feel like you don’t fit in, it’s okay not to have things under control all the time. All under the vision of a lanky and clumsy young man, but highly empathetic and completely removed from what Hollywood has portrayed as ‘masculinity’.

This is only the second production of Cooper Raiff after Shithouse in 2020. dakota johnson describes the filmmaker as ‘novel and promising’ and it is enough to see his second feature film to understand why. Raiff emphasizes teamwork, a fact that is more noticeable in some films than in others. ‘My first film felt like a very lonely process, it felt like there were people on set who thought we weren’t even going to finish, but in Cha Cha there were people who from the beginning were helping to make it happen and a lot of people had their DNA on it. she. That was the big difference.’

This is probably the most immediate reason why the apple tv+ tape It feels like a very intimate portrait where Dakota, Cooper and Vanessa understand and support each other perfectly. In fact, when asked about a memorable moment from the filming, the three point to the day they met in person.

From this intimacy emerges the individual experience of each protagonist. dakota johnson he explains his character as ‘a struggle between dark and light’. In Domino she finds the representation of a complex mother and moves away from the romanticization of the relationship between mothers and children with disabilities.