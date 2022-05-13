“Cha Cha Real Smooth” Coming to Apple TV Screens and Select Theaters

The movie “Cha Cha Real Smooth” has already released its first trailer. Photo: Courtesy

Fresh out of college and with no clear path in life, 22-year-old Andrew is stuck back home with his family in New Jersey.

But if there’s one thing that belongs on his nonexistent resume, it’s how to start a party, which lands him the perfect job hosting bar parties and bat mitzvahs for his younger brother’s classmates.

When Andrew befriends a local mother, Domino, and her daughter, Lola, he finally discovers the future he wants, even if it’s not his own.

Cha Cha Real Smooth — Official Trailer | AppleTV+

Cooper Raiff writes, directs and stars alongside Dakota Johnson, Brad Garrett, Leslie Mann and newcomers Vanessa Burghardt and Evan Assante in this offbeat love story brimming with emotional honesty.

The main cast is made up of Cooper Raiff, Dakota Johnson, Evan Assante, Vanessa Burghardt, Leslie Mann, Brad Garrett, Raúl Castillo, Odeya Rush.

Produced by the same actor Cooper Raiff, Erik Feig, Jessica Switch, Dakota Johnson and Ro Donnelly.