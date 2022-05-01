Chabelo reappears and shocks his fans with his appearance at 87 years old

Xavier López, better known as ‘Chabelo’, reappeared on the cover of a national magazine where he spoke about his retirement from television and also about all the ‘memes’ that users make in his name.

It should be noted that the actor is also currently 87 years old and ensures that he is in his moment. After finishing the program ‘En Familia con Chabelo’, he has decided to spend most of his life away from the cameras and, from time to time, he returns to his social networks to send messages to his faithful followers.

The driver agreed to give a short interview with the sole purpose of celebrating Children’s Day, this April 30.

In addition, the presenter was also questioned about the memes about his age, since it has been mocked that he is immortal since since the 1950s he was already one of the most important icons of Mexican television.

As he said, far from making him angry, the memes entertain him due to the ingenuity of Internet users. He added that he appreciates being thought of as an immortal, but “I don’t think it’s possible,” he said.

LOOK HERE THE PHOTOGRAPH

Finally, speaking about children, he lamented that today’s childhoods are distant from their families, with technology being the culprit.

He also criticized that on current television there are no family programs like when he was “En Familia con Chabelo”, but he is still part of the public, since he enjoys watching movies and different sports.