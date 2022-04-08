‘Chaco’ and ‘Bebote’ Giménez face each other for the first time

Santiago will visit Mazatlán with the Cruz Azul squad, a squad in which his father works as a technical assistant

MEXICO — After many years of defending the same shirt, this Friday the Gimenezfather and son, will face off at the Kraken Stadium in Mazatlan.

The striker of Blue Cross, Santiago Gimenezand his father, the technical assistant of Mazatlan FC, Christian Gimenezwill defend the pride of their teams in the match on Date 13 of the MX Leaguethis Friday in the port of Sinaloa.

This will be the first time they meet ‘Chaco’who played nine years for Blue Crossand his son, nicknamed ‘baby’ affectionately in La Noria, a player who emerged from the basic forces of La Maquina and who has even already received calls to the Senior National Team of Mexicoas in 2013 happened with Christian Gimenezsince both have Mexican nationality despite the fact that they were born in Argentina.

“Today I know that I am going to carry that weight all my life, I know the great career my dad had and the only thing I have in mind is to try to make my own story. What my dad did is left behind, obviously I will always thank him because everything he did is teaching me and I know that since I supported him in his career now he is going to support me in mine and that is what we agree on, in me doing my own story,” he said. Santi Gimenez on February 22 in an interview with ESPN.

Christian and Santiago Giménez will collide for the first time on Friday. ESPN

“I’ve always said it, I think the only advice he’s always given me since I was young is to play badly or play well, the ‘eggs’ always have to be there”, added the striker from Blue Cross.

For his part, the ‘Chaco’ Gimenez assumed the position of technical assistant Mazatlan three weeks ago, on March 14, when he was presented with his great friend and current technical director Gabriel Caballero.

”This title surpassed all, definitely. Let’s see, it’s different, but the satisfaction I had the other day when the referee blew the final whistle, I hadn’t had when I won titles”, expressed the ‘Chaco’ in an interview with ESPN last June, a few days after his son Santiago will conquer with Blue Cross the ninth league title, the one that Christian came very close to winning during his time at the club from 2010 to 2019.

“Surname Gimenez yes, but the name is Santiago Gimenez. So more than anything for everything he went through, for what he has gone through in the institution, for what the fans have gone through, for the ridicule of many years and the truth that being at this moment is something that I cannot describe to you. what one feels, because it is a sensation of anger, of rage, of happiness. But well, we are happy for Santiago, of the eight years that he has been in the club, he loves the club”.

Now, father and son will be able to see each other again, one on the field and the other on the bench, but being rivals for the first time.