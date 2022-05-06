Chaco Giménez scores a great goal in llanero soccer in Mazatlan

Once a soccer player, it will be difficult for you to stop being one forever, at least that is what the former midfielder of The Blue Cross Machine and Boca J.juniors, Christian ‘El Chaco’ Giménez, who wastes no time during his stay in Mazatlan, Sinaloa, where he works as an assistant to Gabriel Caballero on the team of the Liga MX gunboats.

The Chaco Gimenez He enjoys himself in his free time doing what he knows best, playing soccer, since the former national team player with Mexico has signed up for an amateur soccer league where he made his debut scoring a goal.

Among the curiosities left by Chaco Giménez’s debut in the Mazatlán amateur league was that he scored a great goal from a direct free kick wearing the River Plate shirt, the historical rival of his beloved Xeneizes de Boca Juniors.

As is customary in neighborhood soccer, the teams adopt professional club kits and Chaco was lucky enough to wear Millo’s ‘band’, although Giménez did not give in to wearing the River shield on his chest, as he covered it with a white ribbon.

