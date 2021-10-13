“Chain reaction” on Rai Movie (channel 24)

Directed by Andrew Davis and starring Keanu Reeves, Rachel Weisz and Morgan Freeman, the action thriller “Chain Reaction” is shown on Thursday 14 October at 9.10 pm on Rai Movie (channel 24 of digital terrestrial). In a laboratory at the University of Chicago, Eddie, a brilliant mind, works as a young handyman for a team of scientists. He is actively interested in their work and thanks to his brilliant intuition, the group is able to develop a process to obtain cold fusion in order to produce unlimited, clean, powerful and low-cost energy from water. During the celebrations of the sensational milestone reached, the scientists and the promoters of the project begin to emerge disputes about how to present and disseminate the discovery, capable of putting the oil industry and a large part of the world economy in crisis. . A few hours later, the laboratory is attacked by a commando of mercenaries. Eddie, casually returning to the club during the night, finds all his colleagues dead. He manages to leave the building before it explodes and very soon finds himself chased, together with the only survivor of the team, Dr. Sinclair, by the police, the CIA and the FBI, accused of the massacre and the destruction of the laboratory.

