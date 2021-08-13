Chainlink launches its data oracles on Arbitrum One, Ethereum’s layer-two solution

The well-known oracle network Chainlink has announced that the launch on Arbitrum One, beta implementation of the layer-two scalability solution for Ethereum “Arbitrum”, has been successful.

Announced on August 12, the launch will allow developers operating on Arbitrum One to access financial market data directly via the blockchain, providing advanced functionality to decentralized exchanges, algorithmic stablecoins and other complex DeFi products:

“Chainlink is now live on Arbitrum One, providing hundreds of smart contract-based applications with direct access to Chainlink’s decentralized services – from low-cost, high-speed price feeds to further off-chain computation. “

Many of the major DeFi protocols have already expressed intentions to use Chainlink’s data oracles for their Arbitrum implementations, including Aave, MCDEX and Tracer DAO. Ed Felten, co-founder of Offchain Labs, the team behind Arbitrum, said:

“Providing smart contract developers on Arbitrum One with native access to Chainlink’s oracle networks was key to ensuring that all use cases of smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain can be seamlessly transferred to Arbitrum, making almost no changes. . “

While only the USD-denominated LINK price feed is currently active, the team plans to quickly roll out new data and price pairings to meet the growing demand for “hybrid on-chain / off-chain smart contracts“used in industries such as sports, video games and NFT.

Chainlink also plans to introduce the Verifiable Random Function to Arbitrum One, enabling the “demonstrably fair” creation of random numbers for games and other applications. Finally, Chainlink will also launch the Proof of Reserve service on Arbitrum One, which allows you to verify collateralised assets and call up any web API.

Offchain Labs launched Arbitrum One in late May, marking an important milestone in the growth of Ethereum’s layer-two ecosystem. Since then, the network has attracted many Ethereum-based projects, including Reddit, Uniswap, and SushiSwap. In particular, the CTO of SushiSwap recently defined Arbitrum as a platform “neutral“, unlike rival Optimism which refuses to add the DEX to its whitelist.