Chainlink leap outperforming Bitcoin and Ethereum

Chainlink Labs, the organization linked to Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK), announced Tuesday that Eric Schmidt, the former CEO of Google – subsidiary of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) – has joined the company as a strategic advisor.

What happened

Schmidt was CEO of Google from 2001 to 2011 leading the company when it was a startup and transforming it into the internet search giant it is today.

“Chainlink is a secret ingredient in unlocking the potential of smart contract platforms and revolutionizing business and society. I am thrilled to help the Chainlink Labs team build a world fueled by truth, ”said Schmidt, according to a Chainlink statement.

The lack of a connection to the “world outside of itself” has been the “biggest challenge” of blockchain technology, according to the former CEO of Google.

LINK had an 8.84% daily rise to $ 21.73; in the past seven days the token has gained 15.4%.

In the last 24 hours LINK gained 5.89% against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and 6.71% on Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

LINK’s return since the beginning of the year is 76.36%. In May LINK hit an all-time high of $ 52.88; at the time of publication, the token was 58.87% down from that level.

Because it is important

Chainlink recently announced the introduction of a cross-chain compatibility protocol, which will provide a universal and open standard for developers to be able to build secure services and applications across multiple networks, the project said.

In its statement, Chainlink noted that blockchain and the smart contracts built on it are unable to connect with “real world data and systems”; Chainlink tries to address this problem through the use of oracle networks.

Chainlink’s network is made up of node operators such as T-Sytems of Deutsche Telekom (OTC: DTEGY) (OTC: DTEGF), Swisscom AG (OTC: SCMWY) (OTC: SWZCF) e Associated Press, among others.

Floki Inu, rival currency of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), on Monday said it has integrated Chainlink to make popular decentralized finance (DeFi) features available to its community.