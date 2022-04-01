Chalino Sánchez: murder investigation is still open, but was reserved for five more years

Chalino Sánchez was assassinated in May 1992; So far they have not caught those responsible (Photo: Twitter @gEEEEEERa)

Almost 30 years after the assassination of Rosalino Sánchez Félix, better known in the world of corridos as Chaline Sanchez, The Sinaloa State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) revealed that the investigations continue, but reserved the case as “secret” for the next few years.

According to a document issued by the local agency, at the request of the account of Twitter Archivist (which seeks to declassify documents “hidden” until now, the investigation of this homicide) and protected in file 133/92/AP, the process is in a “Reserve” status, waiting for an agent from the Public Ministry to add new data.

It was detailed that in accordance with the provisions of the State Transparency Law, in its Article 162, the information was classified in this way of the case because it would put the investigation at risk, more details are given, because it has not been given a “folder”.

The provisions of Article 20 of the Constitution and Article 22 of the General Victims Law were also followed, which establish as rights of the victims or offended, the protection of their identity and other data.

Now, with this decision the Sinaloa Prosecutor’s Office, the murder of Chaline and all the information around it, will remain hidden from the populationwhich continues to listen to his music despite his short career.

Perhaps in 2027, 35 years after his departure, the authorities have an interest in revealing more information or, perhaps, reopening the case to clarify it. The possibility is remote, due to the response of the FGE, but not impossible. Maybe he King of the Corrido Give one more surprise.

born on August 30, 1960 in Culiacan, Sinaloain a family with few resources, Rosalino Sánchez Félix did not know that several legends would haunt him for the rest of his lifebut the most important was the one he created with his music.

Very young, in the 1970s, he had to migrate illegally to the United States. Some have said that he was fleeing from a crime he committed by murdering with a firearm the sexual abuser of his younger sister.

So far it is a story that has not been clarified, but the story of Chaline he continued in Inglewood, where he lived with an aunt of his. Established, he began the job search, but did not achieve anything great, until, together with his brother Armando, they started selling drugs as “Coyotes”.

However, the murder of Armando, as well as the alleged imprisonment of Sánchez Félix, They were events that set a pattern in his life, in addition to leading him to start in the world of music.

When he got out of prison, he moved to Los Angeles, California, where he recorded his first demos and gave some presentations. It was not until 1992 that his fame exploded and the musical legend of Chalino Sánchez began.

However, that same year would mark a terrible tragedy. On May 16, in a water channel located near the city of Culiacán, Sinaloa, some peasants they found his body. His wrists and ankles were bound, in addition to being blindfolded. He had been shot twice in the back of the head.

A day before he had a presentation. Before singing the song soul in loveas recorded in a famous video, received a paper with an alleged death threat. Despite this, the show continued until late at night.. When leaving, he and his companions wanted to continue the party, but the vehicle in which they were traveling was intercepted.

The subjects descended, identified themselves as police and they asked him to accompany them to speak with their commander. Chaline He accepted, but they never saw him alive again.

