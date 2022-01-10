challenge 4 opponents to treat yourself to New Zealand. What has changed? – OA Sport

The America’s Cup 2024 is starting to take shape. A couple of months ago the regulatory protocol was presented, registrations were opened on 1 December and four crews have already thrown their gauntlet to Team New Zealand. The Kiwis will have to announce the competition venue on March 31st, the location will come out of a restricted quatern in Cork (Ireland), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Valencia and Malaga (Spain). He will always race with the AC75, the flying boats that gave a great show last winter and that catapulted the world of sailing into a new dimension.

Luna Rossa will attempt the assault on the Old Pitcher for the sixth time in history. The Italian association is passed from Challenger of Record (first of the challengers) to a “simple” challenger. On this occasion the role was and will be covered by Ineos Britannia: the British crew, led by Ben Ainslie and overwhelmed by Luna Rossa in the final of the last Prada Cup, drew up the regulations together with Team New Zealand and therefore will enjoy a certain advantage on paper. A bit like what happened to patron Patrizio Bertelli’s fleet during the last campaign.

Luna Rossa will be called to beat even four opponents to earn the right to challenge Team New Zealand in the match that will give away the America’s Cup. In addition to Ineos, who will always be supported not only by the millions of the chemical giant but also by Mercedes, the guys from Max Sirena will also have to prevail over from American Magic (overwhelmed in the semifinal of the last Prada Cup and eager to raise their heads, with the New York Yacht Club behind them) and on Alinghi. The Swiss partnership of millionaire Ernesto Bertarelli he returns to the fray after the triumphs of 2003 and 2007: an entirely Swiss crew by regulation, but the budget will be important and there will be the support of Red Bull.

America’s Cup 2024, 5 crews entered: all teams, there is Luna Rossa. New Zealand Defender, Alinghi returns

It remains to be seen who will organize the contestants’ tournament and who will be the sponsor, questions that will only be answered in some time. Luna Rossa could also face other opponents: the Americans of Stars + Stripes could throw themselves into the fray (but they will have to find a yacht club), beware of other challenges from new consortiums eager to sign up for a dance that takes on increasingly fascinating connotations.

Photo: Credit ACE Studio Borlenghi America’s Cup Press