Challenge 48, the training that transforms your body in 8 weeks

You have probably heard of the challenge 48the training routine of 48 days that transforms your body. Today in COOLthelifestyle We tell you exactly what this methodology consists of and what benefits and results you can obtain.

Challenge 48, the sports routine that transforms your body

Reto 48 is a philosophy of life that manages to increase the level of strength, endurance, power and physical condition of each person, regardless of the level of fitness with which you start.

Their training routines are designed in a comprehensive way, to accelerate the basal metabolism, thus achieving a high caloric burn, reducing the level of body fat and simultaneously increasing muscle mass.

This methodology will allow you to continue burning calories up to 12 hours after finishing the training.

Benefits

Although the physical change will be different for each person, the benefits you can achieve are the following:

Weight and body fat reduction.

Increased lung capacity and physical condition.

Increased mass and muscle toning.

Strengthen mental capacity and self-esteem.

Increase competence and leadership skills.

networking and personal relationships.

Improve teamwork.

Change of lifestyle.

What does it consist of?

Full Training

During 8 weeksat a fixed time, you will perform routines of functional training, boxing Y kick boxing Specific to different parts of the body. They include cardiovascular work, muscle toning and strengthening, lasting one hour (Monday to Saturday).

These routines are carried out in groups of 12 to 15 people, and will always be carried out by the same coach and the same group.

The coach will be in charge of guiding the group during training and in addition to leading the team to fulfill the exercise routines, he will lead his team to create in it a community that is accompanied in the fulfillment of personal and group goals. within the 48-day school year.

‘mind’

’48 Mind Challenge’ It is a proposal that was born with the mind as the axis to achieve results and help you improve your life habits. A state of active consciousness to give you all the benefits they can bring to your daily routine and to the sport you practice.

‘Nutritional Coach’

The nutrition program includes 8 weeks of training and is divided into 3 stages, according to your progress and results:

Program start: first taking of measurements, analysis of weight, fat and body water. Definition of the objective and allocation of the food/diet plan.

Middle of the program: second taking of measurements, analysis of weight, fat and body water. Analysis of goal achievement, review and/or adjustment of the food/diet plan.

End of program: third and last taking of measurements, analysis of weight, fat and body water. Objective compliance analysis. Delivery of the plan to follow.

‘Body Technology’

8 sessions of aesthetic treatments. Treatments that, thanks to technological advances, will help you meet your goals.

pressotherapy: these sessions eliminate toxins from your body, improve your circulation, prevent the appearance of cellulite and relieve the feeling of heaviness in the legs.