Challenge Cup: Benetton rusty but winning, Dragons beaten 23-9

With patience and determination, Bortolami’s team wins the match despite many mistakes

It is a Benetton that must shake off the rust accumulated in these weeks in which postponements and difficulties have accumulated, with little rugby played and few training sessions to support the effort necessary to beat the Dragons in the third day of the Challenge Cup, decisive for the destinies of the green-and-white lions.

You can see it well both in the first and in the second fraction of the game, when the home team dominates possession and territory for long phases but is very imprecise in scoring dangerous attacks, ending up putting much less on the scoreboard than it produces.

This is the Benetton-Dragons problem: the Italian team proved to be the best throughout the 80 minutes, albeit without enchanting.

After Sam Davies’ first advantage from a free-kick, the Lions are the first to score a try thanks to Irné Herbst. The South African stretches all his heavy inches to get over the line after a prolonged period of possession in the opponent’s red zone.

Rhyno Smith, in charge of conversion, fails. However, he redeems himself a little later by scoring on a free kick and bringing his players to +5. Sam Davies will shorten shortly after, at minute 25.

In the second part of the first half the Dragons emerge, more precise and disciplined than the Venetian counterpart. Under pressure, the defense holds up well but Benetton concedes the advantage when the time expires: he hits Davies again from the pitch for the 9-8 with which the first fraction ends.

In the second half, however, there is only Benetton. Despite a stuttering start, the home team gradually regained order and confidence. It never risks taking points and grows progressively in offensive executions.

At 55 ‘Leonardo Marin, who has just entered, brushes a crosskick not perfect but effective for Edoardo Padovani, who scores the goal of the advantage. Rhyno Smith converts.

It is the same South African number 10 who closes the score in the 70th minute with a free kick that takes the Lions beyond the break. The match ends with Tomas Baravalle’s goal behind a drive from lineout, shortly after the temporary expulsion of his Welsh counterpart Shipp.

The game ends with a well-deserved 23-9.

In a blue key, satisfactory performances by Edoardo Padovani from the extreme, by Luca Morisi (despite being replaced soon) and Ivan Nemer, while Manuel Zuliani was released following an ailment.

Best of the match, despite the limited playing time, was the second line Irné Herbst, who led the game with a physically towering performance in the first half.

Benetton: 15 Edoardo Padovani, 14 Luca Sperandio, 13 Ignacio Brex, 12 Luca Morisi, 11 Tommaso Benvenuti, 10 Rhyno Smith, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Toa Halafihi, 7 Michele Lamaro (c), 6 Manuel Zuliani, 5 Federico Ruzza, 4 Irné Herbst , 3 Tiziano Pasquali, 2 Corniel Els, 1 Federico Zani

Available: 16 Tomas Baravalle, 17 Ivan Nemer, 18 Nahuel Tetaz, 19 Carl Wegner, 21 Braam Steyn, 21 Luca Petrozzi, 22 Leonardo Marin, 23 Filippo Drago

Benetton markers

Destinations: Herbst (14), Padovani (55), Baravalle (74)

Transformations: Smith (55)

Free kicks: Smith (22, 70)

Dragons: 15 Ioan Davies, 14 Jared Rosser, 13 Aneurin Owen, 12 Jamie Roberts, 11 Rio Dyer, 10 Sam Davies, 9 Gonzalo Bertranou; 8 Aaron Wainwright, 7 Taine Basham, 6 Harri Keddie (c), 5 Ben Carter, 4 Will Rowlands, 3 Chris Coleman, 2 Taylor Davies, 1 Greg Bateman

Available: 16 Ellis Shipp, 17 Aki Seiuli, 18 Leon Brown, 19 Joe Maksymiw, 20 Huw Taylor, 21 Tavis Knoyle, 22 Will Reed, 23 Jordan Olowofela

Dragons markers

Goals:

Transformations:

Free Kicks: Davies (2, 25, 40)

