Challenge Cup: Gloucester beats the lions. Benetton defeated 54-25

Eight goals scored for the British. No offensive bonus for the green-and-whites

At the Kingsholm Stadium in Gloucester, Marco Bortolami’s Benetton Rugby debuts in the ’21 / ’22 Challenge Cup. The start of the Venetians is immediately positive: Gloucester offside and penal’touche on the 5 meters attack. Possession gained on the throw in the lineout, a drive that does not advance, but on the development of the multiphase, always at the height of the attack 5 meters, Gloucester concedes another penalty. The Lions thus return to the lineout, organizing another very long multiphase in the red zone, with a series of positions that allow the maintenance of possession, but not the advancement, up to the super held by Ackermann.

At 4 ‘, on the first local possession, do it leonino on the Gloucester drive and penalty throw on the English attack 10 meters. Ball won in touch, good transmission right on Rees-Zammit, who kicks in the long line for himself on the right out, but Padovani cancels and thwarts the threat brought by the hosts.

At 9 ‘, on the first scrum of the evening, football against Val Rapava-Ruskin. Rhyno Smith goes for the poles, slightly on this side of the half of the field and finds the green-and-white 3-0. After the restart, Gloucester monopolized possession for several phases, until – at the height of the English offensive 10 m – Zuliani did not force a precious held.

The Lions, returning to attack, also have – again from the pitch – the opportunity (exploited by Smith, at 12 ‘) to go 6-0, for a penalty generated by a high tackle by Kirill Gotovtsev.

At 20 ‘, after a period of English pressure, Gloucester’s first heavy marking arrives: two fouls for the lions (first in defense on the drive and then offside on 5 meters), penalty in the red zone and seal of the hooker Singleton for 5-6. On the restart kick, an impressive run by Alemanno, who wins the ball in the air, activates his legs and beats a couple of visiting defenders, being taken out by Lamaro on the 10-meter line in attack by the English.

Gloucester picks up the pace and works very well ball in hand, marking the second try at 24 ‘: melee in the middle of his own area of ​​the 22 in defense, splendid loop with Twelvetrees (superb match for phosphorus and cleaning his) that activates Meehan on the right out, before the scrum half sends Rees-Zammit to the right out. The Welshman goes up the field ball and chain and places a kick along the very treacherous out, with the rebound that betrays Pani and rewards the rushing Meehan, who signs the 10-6, before the transformation of Hastings for the 12-6.

Gloucester continues to work at its best ball in hand, with multiphase allowing the English – often able to win collisions – to move up the field, and luxurious ball solutions with forwards showing splendid hands and posing complex questions to the visiting defense, too. with sumptuous intrapod handrails. At 30 ‘, Lamaro’s tackle on a rival without the ball leaves the lions in 14, with Gloucester scoring immediately using the drive, with the signing of Reid and the transformation of Hastings for 19-6.

The inertia of the match seems all in favor of the locals, but Rhyno Smith suddenly turns on, who first invents himself at the sumptuous goal of 34 ‘: touch in the middle of the field, receives the 10 ball and attacks in an extraordinary way, finding the hole, beating two men and burning Rees-Zammit’s last-minute intervention on the left-hand flag. After the transformation (for 19-13), then, he invents a soccer table – on his own 22 – which activates the Ioane race. The winger flies to more than half the field, beating two men and rewarding Riera’s support. The center activates Pani, who is stopped close to the goal line. On the ensuing scrum, however, after a couple of charges, Negri goes further, for the 19-18 with which we go to the long break.

At 1 ‘of the second half, Gloucester immediately starts with the accelerator crushed: ball conquered in the middle of the field, winning the aerial battle, a couple of corrosive charges on the right side of the field, to absorb defenders and gain meters and then, a splendid combination of trocar, with May activated on the left out who already anticipates the heavy marking, being taken out in extremis. On the throw-in on 5 meters, however, possession lost by benetton, and Alemanno’s winning charge. Hastings converts and immediately brings back his above breaks (26-18, at 41 ‘).

The British monopolize possession and territory in the next 10 ‘, forcing the lions to a couple of professional fouls spun on the 5 meters. On yet another advancing drive of the premises, Herbst makes the maul collapse irregularly: yellow and technical goal at 50 ‘(33-18).

The leonine indiscipline is the main vulnus of the evening of the Italians, who grant too many kicks and easy possibilities of climbing the field to the locals, and at 58 ‘capitulate again. Rees-Zammit accelerates to the right out, then a pair of superb recycles by Alemanno and Clarke near the flag, with substitute Varney clocking 38-18 (Hastings converts for 40-18).

At 61 ‘, an offside from Gloucester allows the lions to reappear on the 5 meters attack, with a penalty touche. The maul does not advance, but another foul for a change of tie. On the advantage of Riera for Morisi, who crushes in the goal. Smith converts for 40-25. It is also one of the last leonine flares, with the hosts who stretch further, always hurting with the maul, which first allows – after excellent transmission of the oval – the seal to May, and then the eighth marking with the same maul, branded Clement. In the final, without Zuliani (released with the forearm supported by a bandage), the lions touch the fourth goal of the offensive bonus, with a clever one that allows Els to go one step away from the heavy scoring to the right flag, but they miss of the winning flicker and return from the away match with zero points.

Next engagement, now, is the URC derby against the Zebras, scheduled for Christmas Eve.

Gloucester v Benetton – Starting line-ups and top scorers

Gloucester: 15 Lloyd Evans, 14 Louis Rees-Zammit, 13 Chris Harris, 12 Billy Twelvetrees, 11 Jonny May, 10 Adam Hastings, 9 Ben Meehan, 8 Ruan Ackermann, 7 Lewis Ludlow (c), 6 Jordy Reid, 5 Matias Alemanno, 4 Freddie Clarke, 3 Kirill Gotovtsev, 2 Jack Singleton, 1 Val Rapava-Ruskin

Available: 16 Henry Walker, 17 Jamal Ford-Robinson, 18 Fraser Balmain, 19 Andrew Davidson, 20 Jack Clement, 21 Stephen Varney, 22 Giorgi Kveseladze, 23 Kyle Moyle

destinations: Singleton (19 ‘), Meehan (24’), Reid (29 ‘), Alemanno (41’), technical goal (50 ‘), Varney (58’), May (65 ‘), Clement (75’)

transformations: Hastings (26 ′, 30 ′, 42 ′, 60 ′), Evans (67 ′, 76 ′)

punishments:

Benetton Rugby: 15 Lorenzo Pani, 14 Edoardo Padovani, 13 Tommaso Menoncello, 12 Joaquin Riera, 11 Monty Ioane, 10 Rhyno Smith, 9 Callum Braley, 8 Michele Lamaro (C), 7 Manuel Zuliani, 6 Sebastian Negri, 5 Federico Ruzzo, 4 Irne Herbst , 3 Tiziano Pasquali, 2 Gianmarco Lucchesi, 1 Thomas Gallo.

Available: 16 Corniel Els, 17 Cherif Traoré, 18 Ivan Nemer, 19 Niccolò Cannone, 20 Braam Steyn, 21 Alessandro Garbisi, 22 Dewaldt Duvenage, 23 Luca Morisi

destinations: Smith (35 ‘), Negri (40’), Morisi (63 ‘)

transformations: Smith (37 ′, 63 ′)

free kicks: Smith (10 ′)

