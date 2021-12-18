Challenge Cup: Zebre against a Toulon to the rescue

The French team fielded a very respectable XV to face the ducal franchise

A European challenge under the lights of Felix Mayol in Toulon, one of the hottest stadiums in the Top 14: this is what awaits the Zebras on the second day of the Challenge Cup.

If the cadet cup offers few opportunities for prestige, with the French teams often fielding experimental formations, this is not the case: the Rossoneri of the Côte d’Azur want to get serious after a start to the season that is not the happiest and have entered training almost everything they have to offer at this time of the season, excluding injuries.

Suffice it to say that it will be the return of Cheslin Kolbe, the South African superstar bought by Toulouse in a very important economic operation for the levels at which rugby is moving. There are 9 internationals on the pitch for Toulon from the first minute, while another 4 sit on the bench.

Read also: European Cups: All matches between French and British teams postponed

In short, a very tough undertaking that of the Zebras, which have certainly not given up to now, during the season, the idea of ​​being able to rise up to the level required by such a great stage.

The importance and the luster of this clash will have to give strength to the ducal formation if we want to avoid a Friday evening of tears and blood on the Mayol field.

The Italian franchise has made a small change on the bench compared to the announced formation, where Bianchi will be in place of Krumov.

Read also: Champions Cup: skip another match, change the TV schedule for Friday night

The refereeing set has also changed due to the new travel restrictions imposed by the French government. The previous British trio are replaced by the Irish Chris Busby, Stuart Douglas and Richard Kerr.

It is played at 21:00, live streaming of the match pay-per-view on EPCR TV.

Toulon: 15 Gervais Cordin, 14 Jiuta Naqoli Wainiqolo, 13 Thomas Salles, 12 Julien Heriteau, 11 Cheslin Kolbe, 10 Louis Carbonel, 9 Baptiste Serin (C), 8 Cornell du Preez, 7 Raphael Lakafia, 6 Julien Ory, 5 Brian Alainu’uese , 4 Quinn Roux, 3 Emerick Setiano, 2 Anthony Etrillard, 1 Florian Fresia

Available: 16 Michelangelo Sosene-Feagai, 17 Jean Baptiste Gros, 18 Kieran Brookes, 19 Lopeti Timani, 20 Jules Coulon, 21 Anthony Belleau, 22 Tane Takulua, 23 Aymeric Luc

Zebras: 15 Jacopo Trulla, 14 Pierre Bruno, 13 Erich Cronjè, 12 Tommaso Boni (C), 11 Asaeli Tuivuaka, 10 Carlo Canna, 9 Alessandro Fusco, 8 Jimmy Tuivaiti, 7 Luca Andreani, 6 Liam Mitchell, 5 Andrea Zambonin, 4 David Sisi , 3 Eduardo Bello, 2 Luca Bigi, 1 Danilo Fischetti

Available: 16 Oliviero Fabiani, 17 Paolo Buonfiglio, 18 Ion Neculai, 19 Jacopo Bianchi, 20 Giovanni Licata, 21 Guglielmo Palazzani, 22 Timothy O ‘Malley, 23 Junior Laloifi

To keep up to date on our news, put your like on the OnRugby Facebook page and / or subscribe to our Telegram channel. Click here, instead, if you want to know more about the rules of the game of Rugby.

onrugby.it © reserved reproduction