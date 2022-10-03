Challenge in the kitchen: Selena Gómez faced the fearsome character of Gordon Ramsey

In the last episode of the fourth season of Show Cooking Selena + Chef, the actress and singer made her fans proud by remaining calm after the pressure generated by the iconic and strict Chef, Gordon Ramsey.

The cooking show broadcast on HBO Max, Selena + Chef, premiered its fourth season last August and returned with a summer and fun vibe, from the beach in Malibu. It seems that the summer sun has special powers because the superstar and host of the Cooking Show did not succumb to the strict temperament of her most recent guest, Gordon Ramsey.

Selena Gomez. Photo by HBO Max.

Preparing a recipe together with a recognized Chef, virtually, is already a long commitment. Imagine having him directly in person inside your house, giving you instructions on how to prepare a restaurant-worthy dish. A real challenge faced Selena with the visit of the host of kitchen nightmares.

The presenter turns on the screen expecting to meet the guest Chef, but it doesn’t work, so she thinks she is facing technical difficulties. She rings the doorbell and surprise! Gordon Ramsey appears in front of Selena. Now that is a difficulty! Anyone would think, but the hostess is very excited, so she starts the show.

Everything was fine until Selena try to make a Parmesan blonda, following the instructions of Ramseybut something goes wrong and ends up burning the recipe. “God, I did not say to burn it”, says the Chef. Gomez he doesn’t stop sweating, but keeps himself under control, and continues the program.

Selena Gomez and Gordon Ramsey. Photo by HITC.com

The protagonist of the recipe was the beef fillet, which had to come out perfectly, but Selena he messes it up by putting it in the wrong pan and the Chef bursts out in frustration “Next! Let the next one in, please. For the love of God, someone help me”, while Selena running in circles.

Although the cries of Ramsey they were joking, and finally Selena managed to finish the recipe successfully, the fans applauded his courage in not losing control in front of one of the most demanding Chefs in the world. A fan posted a clip from the episode on Twitter, captioning it “Selena Gomez and Gordon Ramsay, tears come to my eyes”, receiving hundreds of responses. “You could be making the simplest meal with this man and still feel anxious,” another fan responded.