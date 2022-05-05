Challenge Morant and Grizzlies? Draymond Green’s message before the NBA sanctioned him in the Playoffs

During the Golden State Warriors’ loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Draymond Green made an offensive gesture to opposing fans. Stephen Curry’s partner has something to say before he is sanctioned!

The tension in the semifinal series of the NBA Playoffs 2022 Come in Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies returned to live a maximum level with the hard physical game that occurred against Draymond Green and Gary Payton II. Both partners of Stephen Curry They left the game and, although the power forward returned, he again had an incident with the rival fans.

Fans in attendance at FedExForum Stadium took note of Green’s flagrant foul 2 on Brandon Clarke and every time Draymond took the ball he started an incessant rain of whistles. The atmosphere was beginning to heat up.

In just three minutes of play, there was already an expulsion in Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies. This time it wasn’t Draymond Green, Dillion Brooks hit Gary Payton II so hard that he knocked him out of Game 2 of the 2022 Playoffs and It caused a fracture in his left elbow.

The physical game of the Grizzlies did not stop with the flagrant foul 2 to Payton II, Green was elbowed in the face that generated stitches in his left eye and when he retired to the locker room he made an offensive gesture to the Memphis fans for which the NBA sanctioned him with an economic fine. Same thing happened with Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets.

Draymond Green’s message before the NBA sanctioned him in the 2022 Playoffs

“It felt really good to freak out (make an offensive gesture at Grizzlies fans). I assume that the applause is because they know they will fine me, great… I make $25 million a year, should be fine.” was Draymond Green’s ironic message at a press conference after the Golden State Warriors’ 101-106 defeat against Memphis Grizzlies for Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs semifinals.