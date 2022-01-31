Challenger Cleveland: The results with the details of Day 1. Thomas Fabbiano on the field (LIVE)

USE CHALLENGER Cleveland (USA) – TD Qualification – 1st Round Md, hard (indoor)

Center Court – Italian time: 16:00 (local time: 10:00 am)
1. [6] Nicolas Mejia WITH THE vs [7/PR] Ulises Blanch USE

Nicolas Mejia [6]

5

7

6

Ulises Blanch [7]

7

5

7

Winner: Blanch

2. Michail Pervolarakis GRE vs [12] Rinky Hijikata AUS

Michail Pervolarakis

3

3

Rinky Hijikata [12]

6

6

Winner: Hijikata

3. Alex Rybakov USE vs [10] Sebastian Fanselow GER

Alex Rybakov

15

4

4

Sebastian Fanselow [10]

15

6

3

4. Nicola Kuhn GER vs Bjorn Fratangelo USE (not before: 20:00)

The match has yet to begin

5. [1] Tennys Sandgren USE vs Christian Harrison USE

The match has yet to begin

6. Cedrik-Marcel Stebe GER vs Mikael Torpegaard DEN

The match has yet to begin

Court 4 – Italian time: 16:00 (local time: 10:00 am)
1. Alexis Galarneau CAN vs [11] Nick Hardt SUN

Alexis Galarneau

6

6

Nick Hardt [11]

3

2

Winner: Galarneau

2. Roberto Quiroz ECU vs [9] Michael Geerts NICE

Roberto Quiroz

6

3

6

Michael Geerts [9]

2

6

1

Winner: Quiroz

3. [2] Yosuke Watanuki JPN vs [8] Emilio Nava USE

Yosuke Watanuki [2]

15

6

5

Emilio Nava [8]

15

7

5

4. [6] Ernesto Escobedo USE vs [WC] Keegan Smith USE (not before: 20:00)

The match has yet to begin

5. Thomas Fabbiano ITA vs Mitchell Krueger USE

The match has yet to begin

