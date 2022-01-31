Challenger Cleveland: The results with the details of Day 1. Thomas Fabbiano on the field (LIVE)

Thomas Fabbiano in the photo

CHALLENGER Cleveland (USA) – TD Qualification – 1st Round Md, hard (indoor)

Center Court – Italian time: 16:00 (local time: 10:00 am)

1. [6] Nicolas Mejia vs [7/PR] Ulises Blanch

ATP Cleveland Nicolas Mejia [6] Nicolas Mejia [6] 5 7 6 Ulises Blanch [7] Ulises Blanch [7] 7 5 7 Winner: Blanch Service Development Set 3 Tie-break 0 * -0 0-1 * 0-2 * 1 * -2 df 2 * -2 2-3 * 2-4 * 2 * -5 3 * -5 3-6 * 6-6 → 6-7 U. Blanch 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 6-5 → 6-6 N. Mejia 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 2-2 → 3-2 U. Blanch 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-1 → 1-1 Service Development Set 2 U. Blanch 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 6-5 → 7-5 U. Blanch 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 5-4 → 5-5 N. Mejia 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 U. Blanch 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 ace 40-15 ace 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-4 → 4-4 N. Mejia 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 3-4 U. Blanch 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace ace 2-3 → 2-4 U. Blanch 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-2 → 1-3 Service Development Set 1 U. Blanch 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 5-6 → 5-7 N. Mejia 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 5-5 → 5-6 N. Mejia 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 U. Blanch 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 N. Mejia 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 0-0 → 1-0

2. Michail Pervolarakis vs [12] Rinky Hijikata

ATP Cleveland Michail Pervolarakis Michail Pervolarakis 3 3 Rinky Hijikata [12] Rinky Hijikata [12] 6 6 Winner: Hijikata Service Development Set 2 M. Pervolarakis 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-5 → 3-6 M. Pervolarakis 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-3 → 3-4 R. Hijikata 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 3-2 → 3-3 M. Pervolarakis 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 M. Pervolarakis 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 df 1-1 → 2-1 M. Pervolarakis 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Service Development Set 1 R. Hijikata 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 ace 3-5 → 3-6 M. Pervolarakis 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 df 15-40 3-4 → 3-5 R. Hijikata 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 M. Pervolarakis 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-2 → 3-3 R. Hijikata 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 M. Pervolarakis 1-2 → 2-2 R. Hijikata 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 ace 30-30 df 30-40 0-2 → 1-2 M. Pervolarakis 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 R. Hijikata 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

3. Alex Rybakov vs [10] Sebastian Fanselow

ATP Cleveland Alex Rybakov • Alex Rybakov 15 4 4 Sebastian Fanselow [10] Sebastian Fanselow [10] 15 6 3 Service Development Set 2 A. Rybakov 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 4-2 A. Rybakov 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 2-2 Service Development Set 1 A. Rybakov 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-5 → 4-6 S. Fanselow 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 3-5 → 4-5 S. Fanselow 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 A. Rybakov 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 ace 1-2 → 2-2 S. Fanselow 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 S. Fanselow 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 ace 0-0 → 0-1

4. Nicola Kuhn vs Bjorn Fratangelo (not before: 20:00)

The match has yet to begin

5. [1] Tennys Sandgren vs Christian Harrison

The match has yet to begin

6. Cedrik-Marcel Stebe vs Mikael Torpegaard

The match has yet to begin

Court 4 – Italian time: 16:00 (local time: 10:00 am)

1. Alexis Galarneau vs [11] Nick Hardt

ATP Cleveland Alexis Galarneau Alexis Galarneau 6 6 Nick Hardt [11] Nick Hardt [11] 3 2 Winner: Galarneau Service Development Set 2 A. Galarneau 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-2 → 6-2 N. Hardt 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-1 → 5-2 N. Hardt 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A df 3-1 → 4-1 A. Galarneau 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 2-1 → 3-1 N. Hardt 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 A. Galarneau 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 df ace 1-0 → 2-0 N. Hardt 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A df 0-0 → 1-0 Service Development Set 1 A. Galarneau 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 6-3 N. Hardt 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 5-2 → 5-3 N. Hardt 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A df 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-1 → 4-2 A. Galarneau 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 4-1 A. Galarneau 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

2. Roberto Quiroz vs [9] Michael Geerts

ATP Cleveland Roberto Quiroz Roberto Quiroz 6 3 6 Michael Geerts [9] Michael Geerts [9] 2 6 1 Winner: Quiroz Service Development Set 3 R. Quiroz 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-1 → 6-1 M. Geerts 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A df 4-1 → 5-1 R. Quiroz 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 R. Quiroz 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 3-0 R. Quiroz 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Service Development Set 2 M. Geerts 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 3-6 M. Geerts 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 2-5 R. Quiroz 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-4 → 2-4 M. Geerts 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 1-4 R. Quiroz 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 1-3 M. Geerts 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-1 → 1-2 R. Quiroz 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 M. Geerts 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Service Development Set 1 M. Geerts 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 5-1 → 5-2 R. Quiroz 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 4-1 → 5-1 M. Geerts 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 ace 3-1 → 4-1 R. Quiroz 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 M. Geerts 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0

3. [2] Yosuke Watanuki vs [8] Emilio Nava

ATP Cleveland Yosuke Watanuki [2] • Yosuke Watanuki [2] 15 6 5 Emilio Nava [8] Emilio Nava [8] 15 7 5 Service Development Set 2 E. Nava 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 df 4-5 → 5-5 Y. Watanuki 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 E. Nava 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 Y. Watanuki 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 E. Nava 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df ace 1-2 → 1-3 Y. Watanuki 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 E. Nava 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 ace 1-0 → 1-1 Service Development Set 1 Tie-break 0-0 * 0 * -1 ace 1 * -1 2-1 * 2-2 * 2 * -3 3 * -3 3-4 * 3-5 * 4 * -5 4 * -6 6-6 → 6-7 Y. Watanuki 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-6 → 6-6 Y. Watanuki 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 Y. Watanuki 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 df 2-3 → 3-3 E. Nava 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 E. Nava 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2

4. [6] Ernesto Escobedo vs [WC] Keegan Smith (not before: 20:00)

The match has yet to begin

5. Thomas Fabbiano vs Mitchell Krueger

The match has yet to begin