Challenger Cleveland: The results with the details of Day 1. Thomas Fabbiano on the field (LIVE)

Thomas Fabbiano in the photo
CHALLENGER Cleveland (USA) – TD Qualification – 1st Round Md, hard (indoor)
Center Court – Italian time: 16:00 (local time: 10:00 am)
1. [6] Nicolas Mejia vs [7/PR] Ulises Blanch
ATP Cleveland
5
7
6
7
5
7
Winner: Blanch
Service
Development
Set 3
Tie-break
0 * -0
0-1 *
0-2 *
1 * -2
df
2 * -2
2-3 *
2-4 *
2 * -5
3 * -5
3-6 *
6-6 → 6-7
U. Blanch
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
N. Mejia
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-2 → 3-2
U. Blanch
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 1-1
Service
Development
Set 2
U. Blanch
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
6-5 → 7-5
U. Blanch
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-4 → 5-5
N. Mejia
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
4-4 → 5-4
U. Blanch
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 4-4
N. Mejia
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
U. Blanch
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
2-3 → 2-4
U. Blanch
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 1-3
Service
Development
Set 1
U. Blanch
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
5-6 → 5-7
N. Mejia
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
N. Mejia
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
4-4 → 5-4
U. Blanch
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
N. Mejia
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
2. Michail Pervolarakis vs [12] Rinky Hijikata
ATP Cleveland
3
3
6
6
Winner: Hijikata
Service
Development
Set 2
M. Pervolarakis
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
M. Pervolarakis
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
R. Hijikata
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-2 → 3-3
M. Pervolarakis
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
M. Pervolarakis
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
1-1 → 2-1
M. Pervolarakis
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Service
Development
Set 1
R. Hijikata
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
3-5 → 3-6
M. Pervolarakis
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
df
15-40
3-4 → 3-5
R. Hijikata
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
M. Pervolarakis
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
R. Hijikata
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
M. Pervolarakis
1-2 → 2-2
R. Hijikata
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
30-30
df
30-40
0-2 → 1-2
M. Pervolarakis
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
R. Hijikata
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
3. Alex Rybakov vs [10] Sebastian Fanselow
ATP Cleveland
15
4
4
15
6
3
Service
Development
Set 2
A. Rybakov
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
A. Rybakov
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
Service
Development
Set 1
A. Rybakov
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-5 → 4-6
S. Fanselow
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
3-5 → 4-5
S. Fanselow
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
A. Rybakov
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
1-2 → 2-2
S. Fanselow
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
S. Fanselow
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
4. Nicola Kuhn vs Bjorn Fratangelo (not before: 20:00)
The match has yet to begin
5. [1] Tennys Sandgren vs Christian Harrison
The match has yet to begin
6. Cedrik-Marcel Stebe vs Mikael Torpegaard
The match has yet to begin
Court 4 – Italian time: 16:00 (local time: 10:00 am)
1. Alexis Galarneau vs [11] Nick Hardt
ATP Cleveland
6
6
3
2
Winner: Galarneau
Service
Development
Set 2
A. Galarneau
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 6-2
N. Hardt
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 5-2
N. Hardt
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
3-1 → 4-1
A. Galarneau
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 3-1
N. Hardt
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
A. Galarneau
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
df
ace
1-0 → 2-0
N. Hardt
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 1-0
Service
Development
Set 1
A. Galarneau
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
N. Hardt
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-2 → 5-3
N. Hardt
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
A. Galarneau
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
A. Galarneau
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. Roberto Quiroz vs [9] Michael Geerts
ATP Cleveland
6
3
6
2
6
1
Winner: Quiroz
Service
Development
Set 3
R. Quiroz
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-1 → 6-1
M. Geerts
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
4-1 → 5-1
R. Quiroz
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-1 → 4-1
R. Quiroz
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
2-0 → 3-0
R. Quiroz
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Service
Development
Set 2
M. Geerts
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
M. Geerts
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
R. Quiroz
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
M. Geerts
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
R. Quiroz
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
M. Geerts
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 1-2
R. Quiroz
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
M. Geerts
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Service
Development
Set 1
M. Geerts
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
5-1 → 5-2
R. Quiroz
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 5-1
M. Geerts
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
ace
3-1 → 4-1
R. Quiroz
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
M. Geerts
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
3. [2] Yosuke Watanuki vs [8] Emilio Nava
ATP Cleveland
15
6
5
15
7
5
Service
Development
Set 2
E. Nava
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
df
4-5 → 5-5
Y. Watanuki
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
E. Nava
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
Y. Watanuki
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
E. Nava
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
ace
1-2 → 1-3
Y. Watanuki
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
E. Nava
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
ace
1-0 → 1-1
Service
Development
Set 1
Tie-break
0-0 *
0 * -1
ace
1 * -1
2-1 *
2-2 *
2 * -3
3 * -3
3-4 *
3-5 *
4 * -5
4 * -6
6-6 → 6-7
Y. Watanuki
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
Y. Watanuki
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
Y. Watanuki
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
df
2-3 → 3-3
E. Nava
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
E. Nava
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
4. [6] Ernesto Escobedo vs [WC] Keegan Smith (not before: 20:00)
The match has yet to begin
5. Thomas Fabbiano vs Mitchell Krueger
The match has yet to begin