Challenges of Radiology in Spain of the SERAM

Elena Parlorio de Andrés, head of strategy at SERAM.

The Spanish Society of Medical Radiology (SERAM) has held its II Strategy Meeting to analyze the main challenges of Radiology in Spain. The meeting, which took place in Madrid on March 31 and April 1, brought together almost 50 professionals from the specialty, including radiologists representatives of the sections and subsidiaries of the society, representatives of residents of Radiodiagnosis and of senior imaging technicians diagnostic (TSID), and professionals from the pharmaceutical industry.

The main objective of the meeting has been to mark future strategies to improve communication and visibility of the specialty. This meeting highlighted the importance of Central Radiology Servicesince it supposes a gateway to healthcareand the relevance of radiologist reportwhich is the basis of the care process.

Specialists in Radiodiagnosis claim the fifth year of the specialty and express their support for the TSID in degree attainment. Another outstanding aspect has been the need to give more weight to Radiology in undergraduate training, to homogenize the training of students and for specialists in Radiodiagnosis to transmit the transversality, importance and involvement of radiologists in diagnosis and follow-up Of diseases.

Leading artificial intelligence, another of the challenges of Radiology

lead the artificial intelligence, generating transversal training with other specialties, making visible the work of the doctor specialized in Radiodiagnosis and dealing more directly with the patient are just some of the future challenges set. Others are to increase the visibility of the scientific production that generates advances and changes in the management of patient health.

Finally, during the meeting, Elena Parlorio de Andresresponsible for strategy at SERAM, has pointed out “the importance of collaboration of the company with the subsidiaries and sections and with the rest of the professionals and stakeholders, because only by working as a team will we achieve radiology visibility and its professionals, essential in the diagnosis and monitoring of multiple pathologies. Together we are more and better.”