Challenging Michael Jordan or Lionel Messi… Nothing scares Ja Morant!

In the Bleacher Report podcast, Ja Morant covered many topics, and inevitably, it was about Michael Jordan. The Grizzlies point guard was not yet born when His Highness won his 6th title with the Bulls. He only knows him from videos, but he knows the former Bulls number 23 changed everything.

” Thank you because it is thanks to him that many people want to play basketball he replies when asked what he would say to Michael Jordan. ” Being there with him is something that I never even imagined myself as a kid… Having the opportunity to be there and talk to him, to introduce myself, to have this discussion with him… I don’t know what I want him to do. would say but I would have liked to play in his time. How he approached matches, just his state of mind, I would like to play against him“.

“I will never say that someone can beat me one-on-one or anything”

Just “play” asks reporter Taylor Rooks, who points out that he didn’t say he was going to “eat” Jordan.

” I would have eaten it too! No one has more confidence than number 12! I will never say anyone can beat me one-on-one or anything. I don’t care what it is, or what sport. Football ? Who is the best footballer? We can face each other… »

A cameraman whispers the name of Lionel Messi to him. ” I want to be the goalkeeper. In fact, someone organize it! he says.

Our colleague reminds him that it will be very complicated to stand up to one of the best footballers in history… ” Sure ! But I trust. »