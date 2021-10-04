Chamath Palihapitiya: “Bitcoin has replaced gold”

The well-known billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya he claimed to believe that Bitcoin has already actually taken the place of gold.

Palihapitiya supports Bitcoin’s growth in value in the future

In a recent interview released to CNBC said:

“It’s very difficult for me sitting here to give you a price prediction, but I can confidently say that bitcoin, I think, has actually replaced gold. And it will continue to do so. And therefore its market capitalization will grow ”.

The interview was mainly about issues related to inflation, given that for a few months now inflation in the US has more than doubled compared to the norm.

Chamath said he was concerned about this situation, especially in the medium term, stating that as solutions he would like three things: very sustained economic growth, liquidity-generating activities, and owning unrelated assets.

Among the fast-growing activities, which he defined in “Overgrowth”, includes those companies or assets that grow at least 50% every year, such as Sofi, Opendoor Technologies and Clover Health. Instead among the actions of the assets that generate liquidity he cited those of the mining companies.

Among the unrelated assets he mentioned bitcoin and SOL (Solana), defined as one “Great counterintuitive coverage”Against the other two investments.

In other words, on the one hand it looks for those rapidly growing activities that generate a lot of cash, on the other hand it highlights assets not related to the latter for offset the risk.

The bullish statements about Bitcoin. The past of Palihapitiya

Previously Palihapitiya had speculated that the price of bitcoin could even reach $ 200,000, sooner or later, but this time he added:

“I don’t know where it will go. I am a very great intellectual bull. It could become a very big thing. We all have to pay attention ”.

In the past he had already become the protagonist of several bullish statements on Bitcoin, in particular his own as a hedge against inflation risks. The current situation is only confirming his fears, although there are those who question the idea that it really is an unrelated asset.

It also believes that cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance will dominate the so-called Web 3.0, just as Google and Facebook dominated the first two versions of the Internet. The next phase of this evolution would be precisely to build infrastructures without leaders, without leaders, entirely peer-to-peer. In this Bitcoin is really clearly unrelated to all traditional assets.