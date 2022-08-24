Chamber of Accounts plans an audit of the Ministry of Education

Santo Domingo, DR.

The president of the Chamber of Accounts, Janel Ramirez, reported that they have scheduled an audit of the Ministry of Education.

When questioned by different journalists, he explained that although the inspection has already been approved understands that what is programmed will not necessarily cover Fulcar’s management.

“Look, I’m going to take the risk of the comment I’m going to make. Actually there is an audit approved for this plan to the Ministry of Education. Which I would have to verify because I think it does not necessarily cover Fulcar’s management. But since we can modify the plans based on public rumors, based on specific requests, which in this case have two situations: a request that the former minister himself makes and a public rumor that we all know exists, then we can submit that for consideration by the plenary to determine when,” said Ramírez.

Ramírez also said that they can modify the audit plans, either by public rumor or a requirement of a person or entity, and that in this case of the former Minister of Education, both have occurred.

a few days after being destituteon August 8, the former Minister of Education Roberto Fulcar, went to the facilities of the Chamber of Accounts, requested a financial and process audit of all its management that includes contracting processes, execution of payments, acquisition of goods and services, purchases, inputs and outputs of financial resources, acquisition of technological services, inputs and outputs of inventories, payroll, as well as like any other line of interest, during the term of its management.

It runs from August 17, 2020 until the end of his term last Wednesday, August 3, 2022.