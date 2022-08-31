Chamber of Deputies creates special commission to study rent bill

The Chamber of Deputies ordered this Tuesday to create a special commission to study the draft law on real estate rentals and evictionsin order to expedite their knowledge and prompt approval.

The president of that legislative body, Alfredo Pacheco, indicated that he deposited the project, but that is an initiative that has had various authors throughout the years.

At the time of presenting the project, Pacheco motivated his colleagues to give importance to this piece, arguing that currently There is no system in the country that regulates rent and eviction, also commenting that “this matter is loose right now in the Dominican Republic.”

In this sense, he said that he spoke with the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, who he agreed with the approval of the piece.

Pacheco commented that since the governments of former President Joaquín Balaguer, attempts have been made to approve this piece, however, he pointed out that the “obstacle” has always been that several governors proposed that it be the Banco Agrícola is the rector in matters of rent and evictions.

However, he said that the figure of the Agricultural Bank is not found in the current piece that he presented.

After motivating the piece, the deputies of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) and Social Christian Reformist Party (PRSC), Radhames Camacho Y Maximo Castrowere in favor of giving priority to the piece and later proposed the creation of a bicameral commission to study it.